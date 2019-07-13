One Piece Preview Teases Luffy’s First Day in Wano

One Piece’s anime has officially begun the Wano Country arc and the debut episode has already shown what the missing Straw Hats have been doing in the region during the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. This has been an especially tough transition for Zoro, who has already gotten a ton of bad attention when he’s wrapped up in a killer conspiracy. But if you thought Zoro had a tough time blending in, it’s going to be even tougher for Luffy.

The previous episode of the series saw Luffy wake up along in the region, and the preview for the next episode teases his first full day wreaking havoc in the Wano Country.

Episode 893 of the series is titled, “Otama Appears! Luffy vs. Kaido’s Army!” and as the title of the episode suggests, the action is about to kick off significantly. It seems that whatever work Zoro and the others have been putting in to hide themselves among Wano’s citizens, Luffy is about to bring that all crumbling down. But it doesn’t seem like he’s going to intentionally do it either.

Without any of the other Straw Hats to serve as his guide, Luffy is going to go forward as his usual brave self when the action finds him as it did toward the end of Episode 892. Along with meeting Otama, Luffy will brawl with the members of Kaido’s army in order to protect her as the preview sees her stowed away in a bag.

Luffy isn’t the only one going to be struggling, however, as Zoro is still dealing with the fallout of his actions in 892. After taking down the assassin who was actually cutting down victims, Zoro found himself swordless and having to defend himself against a group of Wano samurai. But it seems that while the preview asks how long he’d be able to defend himself without his weapons, he gets them again before too long and cuts through everything with ease.

With both Luffy and Zoro now causing chaos in Wano, the real action of the arc is kicking off into full gear as the two of them try and figure out what’s going on in this mysterious region.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.