One Piece Preview Teases Otama’s Tough Day

As the One Piece anime crosses over its monumental 900 episode mark with the Wano Country arc, it seems fans will be learning more about the dark underbelly of Wano as Luffy and Zoro discuss things with Otsuru. But before they get to rest easy and catch up with everything that’s happened in the Wano region thus far, Otama still needs to heal from the sickness she fell under after drinking from the polluted river to fight her hunger.

But as the preview for the next episode shows that Otama has sprung back to life following her health scare, it seems the tough road is just beginning as Otama seems to go through a rollercoaster of events and emotions.

Episode 900 of the series is titled, “The Greatest Day of My Life! Otama and Her Sweet Red-Bean Soup!” and as the title suggests, is going to be pretty Otama heavy. Otama was a mysterious introduction into the Wano arc as fans were quickly drawn to the plucky young girl who had attached herself to Luffy’s hip after he took down some of Kaido’s forces.

It seems like she had some kind of ploy in place, and as fans discovered, this is most likely due to Wano’s currently ruined state. There’s a lack of food, Otsuru serves leftovers at her tea house, and Otama probably feels some kind of responsibility to the region now that she knows Ace won’t be coming back. This comes into play in the preview as Otama’s offered some red-bean soup. She’s obviously delighted, but quickly reels from it most likely due to the guilt she’s carrying.

Wano is a ruined and starving region, and Otama’s been put in the crosshairs of Kaido’s forces now that she’s spoken out against them. This has been made even worse with Luffy and Zoro causing a ruckus against the likes of Hawkins, so Otama’s troubles have only begun. But with Luffy on her side, Wano has some hope for sure.

