One Piece’s Best Episode Ever Is Now Free to Watch For Limited Time

One Piece recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the anime with the best anime special it’s ever released, and now fans in the United States and Canada can watch One Piece Fan Letter completely for free for a limited time. The One Piece anime production team might currently be on hiatus until next Spring in order to better prepare for what’s coming next in the Egghead Arc, there’s still plenty to enjoy from the anime in the interim. As a way to send off the series for this historic hiatus, One Piece released a unique special showing a new side of the Straw Hats through others’ eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece Fan Letter is a new special that reimagines the events of the Straw Hats’ reunion at the Sabaody Archipelago through the eyes of everyday people in the area, and with it revealed just how big of an impact Luffy and his crew have had on the rest of the world through the two years that they’ve spent training after Marineford. It was rated as one of the best anime specials of all time, not even just with One Piece alone, and now fans in the United States and Canada can check it out for free with YouTube until December 1st. Check it out in the video above.

Toei Animation

What Is One Piece Fan Letter?

Directed by Megumi Ishitani, One Piece Fan Letter adapts material from the One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories spinoff novel written by Tomohito Ohsaki. It’s been recognized as an official piece of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece timeline as it doesn’t really shake up anything that had happened before. Instead, it reveals the events of the Straw Hats’ reunion on Saboady through the eyes of other people who were in the area. Through their eyes, we got to see how big of an impact Luffy has actually had as a member of the Worst Generation.

The anime special showcases not only Saboady, but also the war at Marineford. While Luffy suffered a great loss during the war, he was only one of the many people involved with it. Through the special, fans got to see what some of the regular humans had experienced while watching all of the Devil Fruit enhanced struggles around them. It was just as destructive as you’d imagine, and it’s why it’s been such a hit with fans. It’s a whole new side to the long running franchise.

What’s Next for the One Piece Anime?

One Piece is now in the works on returning for the next phase of the Egghead Arc of the anime. This is the first arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running series overall, and thus is one step closer to bringing Luffy and the Straw Hats to the legendary One Piece treasure itself. When the anime last aired, fans were also treated to what was happening in the rest of the seas as Garp battled enemies on Blackbeard’s home base of Beehive and is now left in the balance.

Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats are now scrambling through Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, and they are trying to escape with the scientist before the Marines approach and cause even more chaos throughout. It’s going to be a scramble to escape when One Piece returns, and fans will get to see the anime’s new episodes airing some time in April 2025. But a release date for the new episodes have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.