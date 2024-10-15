One Piece Anime Enters Hiatus With Garp’s Life on the Line

One Piece: Egghead Arc is taking a very long hiatus before the anime returns for new episodes some time next year, and it’s leaving Monkey D. Garp’s life on the line. One Piece‘s anime has been working through the Egghead Arc of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, and it’s the first arc of the Final Saga for the series as a whole. The anime has already showcased how as this arc has made some key reveals about the wider history of the One Piece world as it’s clearly setting the stage for a grand climax coming some time in the future.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has been spending the last few episodes of the anime prior to its hiatus exploring more of what’s happening while Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. This included a revisit of what happened to Koby after he had been taken captive by Blackbeard, and Garp launched a huge new effort in an attempt to rescue him. But while Koby is now safe, the anime is leaving Garp in a much worse place as it’s clear there’s no way he’s going to make it out of Beehive alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

One Piece: What Happens to Garp?

Garp had initially started out the chaos on Beehive at a very strong clip as he made a huge impression with his strength. But as the attempt to save Koby continued, it only got worse for the Marines as more pirates began to spring up the more they were defeated. Making matters even tougher was that some of Blackbeard’s key crew members had stayed behind on the island, and those like Kuzan actually had the power to stand toe to toe with Garp. Eventually wearing him down, Garp took a fatal looking blow.

In blocking a hit meant for Koby, Garp was stabbed through the stomach with a sword and is left bleeding out. He still managed to display some real power despite all of this, however, as he ordered Koby and the remaining Marines to make one final attempt at escape. Making one final move, he gives Koby the opening he needs to rescue to other Marines in a huge display of power. But after all of that, the last we see of Garp is his passing along the message to the other Marines that they need to escape without him on their ship.

Toei Animation

Will Garp Die?

The last we see of Garp in One Piece Episode 1122 is him being surrounded by Kuzan and the rest of Blackbeard’s crew. They’re all drawing their weapons and looking at him menacingly, but Garp can do nothing but laugh. As he urges the rest of the crew to go off without him, he knows he’s leaving the future of the Marines in capable hands so he has no feelings about his own potential fate. As the episode ends, the narrator then explains Garp had disappeared on Beehive without a confirmation if he’s alive or dead.

It’s going to be quite a while before One Piece fans get to see whether or not Garp has lived through the fight on Beehive as the anime is going on a very lengthy hiatus. Following the release of One Piece Episode 1122, One Piece: Egghead Arc has announced it’s going on a hiatus until the anime returns for new episodes next April. Those behind the scenes have noted how this hiatus is going to be a “charging period” for the production until it returns in April 2025, and thus fans are going to be waiting quite a while to find out whether or not Garp lives.