One Piece Fan Shares Their Pup’s Perfect Luffy Costume

One Piece is conquering the world of anime one step at a time, with the pirate franchise releasing its fourteenth feature length film with Stampede and both the anime and manga introducing one of the most action packed arcs to date with Wano, it’s been one of the best times to be a fan of the Straw Hat Pirates! One fan specifically decided to incorporate their dog into the world of Grand Line by creating a cosplay outfit for their pooch that makes it look like the leader of the Straw Hats, Monkey D. Luffy!

This Reddit User shared this picture of their very good dog who has already picked out their costume for Halloween, looking ready to explore the seas of the One Piece universe in order to attempt to find the long lost treasure of Gol D. Roger:

One of the first canines to appear in One Piece was on one of Luffy’s earliest missions where Monkey first met the future Straw Hats. ChouChou is a white dog living in Orange Town who guards a pet shop, and eventually, actually manages to own one following the time skip where the Straw Hat Pirates trained for upcoming threats such as Kaido and his Beast Pirates in Wano Country.

There are a large amount of animal themed pirates that are both allies and enemies to Luffy and his swashbuckling crew. Recently, in attempting to navigate their way through Wano, Luffy and Zoro had to match their abilities against the ridiculous looking villain that has the literal name of “Bat-Man”. Though fans question how this “Bruce Wayne knockoff” could be powerful enough to deal with blows from Luffy and Zoro, it’s clear that the Beast Pirates are a big threat to not just the Straw Hats, but the Grand Line!

What do you think of this canine costume that gives us a furry version of Monkey D. Luffy?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.