One Piece Fans Cannot Believe How Good Wano’s Arc Looks Still

The Wano Arc has landed and has already given us a handful of episodes of One Piece to admire this brand new world. With Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates promising to reunite in full during this arc, fans are still amazed at the artwork that is being pushed out by the brand new animation team with the director of Dragon Ball Super Broly at the helm, Tatsuya Nagamine. Fans across the internet are letting their excitement known regarding the new art direction that’s been encompassing this season and we’re here to share some of those thoughts with you!

sheet one piece wano arc’s art is so beautiful!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OdxsDl8zgZ — 隼人 (@yatoshafuu) July 22, 2019

Sheet indeed! Our first reaction starts things off right with some thoughts and some actual examples of the amazing art work thats been having so many One Piece fans, new and old, praising the direction of Wano.

Dude, the Wano arc of One Piece is starting out amazing in both arc and art style! — The Horseman (@SwiftShotTV) July 21, 2019

Yet another bode of confidence for the artwork, as well as a nod to the amazing story that is currently running through the arc itself, with Luffy and the rest of his crew attempting to navigate this brand new world and dodge the dangers, both old and new, awaiting for them.

from discussion One Piece: Episode 894.

This is a great point to be sure! Aside from simply stating a general note about the artwork, the Reddit User talks about the direction, lighting, backgrounds and color. Everything, it seems, has been taken up a notch in the art department when it comes to the Wano Arc!

from discussion One Piece: Episode 894.

This Reddit User praises the first three episodes of the Wano Arc, noting that the series is sure to have more amazing things to come down the line if they hold the same standard into future episodes.

from discussion One Piece: Episode 894.

Poor Otama. Even though she’s been depicted in the glorious new artwork of Wano, this didn’t stop her from hearing the devastating news about Ace all the same. While the next installment of the series may be filler, it’s sure to not derail the “Wano Train”.

from discussion One Piece: Episode 894.

The animation is indeed “crispy” and we’ve noticed a ton of old followers of One Piece in both anime and manga format returning to the series with everything they’ve seen so far of the Wano Arc.

Y’all one piece has really gone all out for wano. This opening omgggg — braid bob shorty @ Otakon (@ThatAfricanGurl) July 26, 2019

While there have been a slew of positive comments about the artwork in general, the opening of the Wano Arc for One Piece deserves its own praise for the amazing animation it brings to the table.

from discussion One Piece: Episode 894.

What better way to cap things off than with a short and sweet review, praising the animation overall. Do you still think the animation of the Wano Arc is killing it in One Piece? What moment are you most looking forward to seeing? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.