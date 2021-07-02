One Piece Fans Shout Out Their Favorite Anime Scenes
Over the decades, the stories of the Straw Hat Pirates have been giving fans some of the biggest scenes in the history of Shonen, and recently, a number of fans took to social media to share some of their favorite moments from the long-running series that is One Piece. With the series set to end within the next five years according to creator Eiichiro Oda, it's clear that the War For Wano Arc is going to have big ramifications on the world of the Grand Line and will certainly have some of the biggest scenes in the franchise to date.
Twitter User Studio Alex got the ball rolling on the One Piece discussion, letting fans debate what moments of the Straw Hats' history rank among the best over the long history of the popular series created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda:
What's your favorite scene in One Piece? pic.twitter.com/i6qsrw8ium— StudioAlex (@_StudioAlex) June 24, 2021
The Merry For The Win
For me, if I had to pick, it would probably be the scene where Merry saves the crew from Enies Lobby🥲— StudioAlex (@_StudioAlex) June 24, 2021
Garp Is A King
Marineford spoilers
Nearly 1000 episodes and this is the best scene IDC
This scene completely nullifies any “Who is Luffy’s mom??” questions because it’s undoubtedly Dadan pic.twitter.com/XHkpSOS12V— Ath (@HAthouTobi) June 24, 2021
Tears Were Shed
ONE PIECE SPOILER:— Michael 🐏 BROU (@Martine31930240) June 24, 2021
Gol D. Roger's Return
This atom bomb of a clash 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sgaJYMSVPV— Dino (@Rondino_) June 25, 2021
Wano Country Bringing The Goods
i absolutely adore the interactions between Luffy and Tama so this moment just hit so hard, probably not my top 1 but def in the top 3 pic.twitter.com/KVvS6xSYd8— moffu (cr: nothing?? idk) (cw: inuyasha) (@moffutard) June 24, 2021
Ride The Snake
Idk but this is defo my fav transformation scene in the series pic.twitter.com/Qm6EZGcoul— ٍ (@galaxyst4rr) June 24, 2021
A True Classic
The Train Had It Coming
WHEN ZORO JUST NONCHALANTLY CUT A BIG ASS TRAIN IN HALF BECAUSE IT WAS CAPTAINS ORDERS pic.twitter.com/P14LJMEJtU— dash (@dash__) June 25, 2021
Marineford Was Extra
Marineford will always hit different 😔 pic.twitter.com/VewRKU5usL— Doflamingo (@Doflami90301002) June 24, 2021
The Standoff To End All Standoffs
