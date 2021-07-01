One Piece Reveals Major New Info About Gold Roger

✖

One Piece has never been shy about its love of Gold Roger. The infamous pirate laid the epic foundation for everything Luffy seeks to achieve, and fans have learned a lot about the great Pirate King over the years. Now, it seems like another major detail about Roger has gone live, and it has to do with the weapon he's seldom without.

The update comes from Twitter user sandman_ap as the well-known One Piece page posted the news. After a new set of Vivre Card details hit up social media, fans were informed that Roger's famous sword is actually called Ace, and it is one of the 12 Supreme Grade Swords.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Obviously, this info is big for the One Piece character, and there are two things to suss out. The first is the name because - well - we cannot forget that Ace is the name of Roger's son. Fans all know Portgas Ace was the son of Roger and his lover Rogue. Despite being orphaned, Ace had a similar temperament to his father, and it seems he was named after a sword. After all, Rogue did say she went with Ace's name as it was one chosen by his dad.

The second thing to note is the sword's grade. There are 12 Supreme Grade swords in the franchise, and they are insanely powerful. Dracule Mihawk wields Toru, Kitetsu wields the Shodai Kitetsu, Whitebeard wielded the Murakumogiri, and it seems Roger had one of his own. So far, little is known about these swords asides from their massive power, and Ace is very fearsome based on the anime's depiction. So with a fourth sword down, there are eight more of these beastly weapons for One Piece to explore.

What do you think about this new One Piece detail? Do you believe there is more to Roger's sword than we know? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.