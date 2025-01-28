One Piece And More Creating First Ever North American Manga Exhibit

For many years, we here at ComicBook.com have been reporting on art exhibitions that will routinely focus on the amazing art from manga artists. Anime franchises like My Hero Academia, Berserk, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, and countless others held exhibits in Japan but North American fans would routinely feel left out. Luckily, for the first time ever, One Piece is looking to change the game later this year with a new art exhibit arriving in the West that will feature the works of Eiichiro Oda. While we don’t know which other manga artists will be joining Oda in this major event, we do have some major details regarding the legendary arrival.

One Piece first debuted in 1997 and Eiichiro Oda has been forging the world of the Grand Line ever since. The manga artist’s work schedule has often been thought of as a legendary one, spending countless hours and maintaining a grueling regiment to make sure Luffy and his Straw Hats’ journey continues. In recent days, Oda’s schedule has only become more packed thanks to taking on a role of Executive Producer for Netflix’s live-action One Piece series. With the Straw Hat Pirates in the throes of their final saga, oda has well-earned his retirement.

One Piece Is Sailing To The West

The upcoming manga exhibit will arrive at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, California later this year. It will include over seven hundred drawings from the manga creators, running from September this fall to January, 2026. Confirming that Oda will be one of the major manga artists as a part of this roster, the official One Piece social media account shared the following statement,

“The first ever “Manga” exhibition in the Americas!! At @deyoungmuseum in SF, over 700 original drawings by 8 great manga creators will be on display from Sep. 2025 to Jan. 2026. One of those 8 is, of course, Oda-sensei, and showcasing many of his spectacular original drawings!!”

One Piece’s Manga Continues

One Piece’s anime is currently taking a break from the Future Island Arc, focusing on a remastered edition of the Fishman Island Saga. Set to return in April, the manga is still going strong and has seen Luffy and company sail to a wild new setting as the ending looms on the horizon. It might take some time for the anime adaptation to catch up to the current events playing out in the manga, but viewers should prepare for some of the biggest battles the shonen franchise has ever seen to arrive.

In the past, Eiichiro Oda hasn’t confirmed when we might expect One Piece to officially release its final chapter but the mangaka has alluded to how he will spend his retirement. Hoping to travel the world like the Straw Hats one day, One Piece’s impact on the

