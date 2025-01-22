One Piece’s Fishman Island Prophecy May Not Be About Luffy At All

Though One Piece’s story has come a long way since, one lingering mystery that still haunts fans to this day is the prophecy of Fishman Island’s destruction. Though Eiichiro Oda has been laying out the pieces of the puzzle since Egghead, this peculiar prophecy is yet to find its place in the grand scheme of things, with fans coming up with countless theories in this regard over the years.

That said, One Piece‘s latest arc brings in a rather interesting possibility, suggesting that Madam Sharley’s prophecy may not even be about Luffy but rather Elbaf’s self proclaimed sun god and accursed prince Loki instead.

Loki May Be Responsible For Fishman Island’s Ruin Instead

Although it initially seemed like the lore bombs had ended with the Egghead Arc, One Piece just surprised fans with even more information about the enigmatic Sun God Nika, deepening the mystery even further. The latest chapter of One Piece’s Elbaf Arc teases Nika may not be as benign as many believe him to be, setting up some interesting parallels between Luffy and Loki as a result.

Chapter 1136 of One Piece introduces an interesting divide in opinion of Sun God Nika, with some believing him to be a god of destruction rather than liberation. As Jarul explains, the ancient Harley texts of Elbaf reveal that Nika is closely tied to the two instances when the world of One Piece was destroyed in the past, thus associating Nika with times of great turbulence. The many interpretations of the Harley texts also most likely add to this ambiguity surrounding Nika.

Both these versions of Nika seem to be currently personified by Loki and Luffy respectively, with Luffy representing freedom and liberation while Loki represents chaos and destructiveness. In fact, even in his introduction in Chapter 1130, Loki introduces himself as the Sun God who will bring the world to an end. If so, Madam Sharley’s prophecy about the destruction of Fishman Island may have to do more with this destructive version of Nika instead. Granted, as Chapter 610 reveals, Sharley foresees a human in a straw hat who will bring ruin to Fishman Island, though it is yet to be confirmed whether this individual is in fact Luffy.

It is very much possible that Loki’s actions bring about Fishman Island’s destruction instead with Luffy being held responsible for freeing him from his chains and unleashing him into the world. Interestingly, the latest chapter of One Piece also sees Loki display a strong distaste for Celestial Dragons and perhaps this hatred towards the World Nobles and Mariejois by extension is what inadvertently ends up bringing harm to Fishman Island. But of course, these are only speculations and theories for now. Only time will tell what Oda has in store for Loki, Luffy, and Fishman Island, though hopefully fans will get their answers soon enough.

