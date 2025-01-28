One Piece Gets Big Shake Up With New Editor

One Piece is set to enter a whole new era of the manga with new chapters releasing this year, and the manga is gearing up for this new era with a new Editor shaking things up behind the scenes. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has been running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since 1997, and has been one of the biggest action franchises ever since. As the manga continues through with the second arc of the Final Saga for the series overall, it’s going to get a new face behind it to help to oversee its future chapters.

With One Piece returning for a new chapter in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Oda’s special comment to fans in the issue revealed that he was getting a new Editor for the series. As translated by Viz Media, Oda stated, “I got a new editor! Thanks for everything, Anayama-san! Welcome to the team, Fukuda-san!” This marks the 13th editor for the series overall, and Fukuda enters the series two years after Anayama took over the editorial duties for the series back in 2023. So it’s a new era in many different kinds of ways.

Who Is One Piece’s New Editor?

Following Kaito Anayama’s duties as One Piece‘s editor for the past two years, Junya Fukuda is now taking over. During his tenure with Shonen Jump thus far, Fukuda has worked with series such as Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen (who was previously on record teasing the impeding ending of that series). It stands to reason that One Piece will be in good hands as a result, and is likely going to continue to shake up the magazine as Oda continues through the currently ongoing Elbaf arc. Each new chapter gets us one closer to the grand finale, and thus much more interesting than the last.

It’s a great time to jump into the series as well as it is now in a comeback from a string of pauses and breaks through the end of 2024. Oda had taken a brief break from the series to check on the production for Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series (of which Oda hyped would be much better than what was seen in the first season), and thus had to change his schedule for follow up chapters as a result. But that’s started to change with the start of the new year.

What’s Next for the One Piece Manga?

As for the current state of the One Piece manga itself, the series is now regularly releasing chapters on a weekly basis following a string of breaks. Over two decades from when Giants were introduced to the series during the events of the Little Garden arc, Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally made landfall in the highly anticipated home of the giants, Elbaf. This is the second major arc for the Final Saga, and will likely reveal some big implications for the future as the final hunt for the One Piece treasure itself begins.

Luffy and the Straw Hats are only one of the crews in search of the treasure, and there’s still a bigger tease yet to be fulfilled with the Straw Hat Grand Fleet needing to have a massive battle before it’s all over. Coupled with everything from the Marines, Imu, and more, and One Piece still has a lot to explore before it can come to an end. Maybe there’s a chance it can end with its current editor too.