One Piece Reveals Volume 102 Cover Artwork

One Piece has given us some of the biggest battles of the Shonen’s history via the isolated nation known as Wano, and Eiichiro Oda continues to weave the story of Monkey D. Luffy in its manga. Now, with the 102nd volume of One Piece‘s manga set to arrive for shonen fans, the Official Twitter Account for One Piece hasn’t just shared a preview of the cover but has also detailed the work that was put into creating this assembly of Straw Hats and Beast Pirates by Oda.

Eiichiro Oda has become a titan in the medium of manga, with his grueling schedule becoming legendary as the mangaka has spent decades working night and day to tell the story of Monkey D. Luffy’s journey to becoming the king of the pirates. On top of continuously bringing One Piece’s story to life on a nearly weekly basis, Oda is also currently taking on a new role as executive producer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the world of the Grand Line via Netflix’s One Piece series. Though Oda has stated in the past that he is looking to bring the journey to a close within the next few years, it will be interesting to see if he actually follows through or if he will continue telling the story of the Straw Hats for an unspecified amount of time.

The Official One Piece Manga’s Twitter Account shared a preview for the 102nd volume of the manga, which sees Oda drawing heroes such as Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Momonosuke, along with some of the strongest members of the Beast Pirates in King, Queen, and the Beast Pirate Captain known as Kaido:

Things are not looking great for the Straw Hat Pirates in the latest chapters of the manga, with Luffy being distracted by a member of Cipher Pol during his battle with Kaido, allowing the captain of the Beast Pirates to deliver a blow that many believe killed the Straw Hat Captain. With the final page seeing hints that a new “Joy Boy” has hit the scene, perhaps the War For Wano is far from over.

What do you think of this new cover for One Piece?