One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Luffy’s New Power

One Piece is setting the stage for Luffy’s next big power boost with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Wano Country arc has reached its heated final moments as Luffy’s fight with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome is the final battle needing to be settled before the war across Onigashima comes to an end. Luffy had been giving it everything he had with Gear Fourth, but it was revealed that even these efforts weren’t enough to take down the Emperor. And Kaido was getting stronger with each new attempt anyway.

With Luffy exhausting each of his current options with the extent of his power thus far, fans began to wonder whether or not he was somehow going to unlock the Gear Fifth form through this fight next. But it was teased in the previous chapter that Luffy has reached the end of his rope in terms of how much he could muster, and things looked pretty terrible when he was suddenly attacked from behind by a CP0 member. But things are looking a lot different at the end of the newest chapter as Luffy just might be unlocking a whole new kind of power.

Chapter 1043 of One Piece picks up right after Luffy is hit not only by the CP0 member’s surprise attack, but Kaido’s as well. This combination of final attacks had unfortunately left Luffy completely lifeless and beaten on the ground. The series then officially crowned Kaido as the winner of their third fight, and it was looking pretty grim for everyone else as Luffy’s heart also seemingly had stopped beating as well. But while things are hopeless, Luffy’s not entirely out for the count yet as the final moments of the chapter sees something strange happening to his body.

His heart begins to beat again, and it sounds like a drum. Zunesha hears this nearby and celebrates the fact that Joy Boy has seemingly returned as the final moments of the chapter see a smile cross Luffy’s face and a mysterious ooze starts to form around him. It seems like this Joy Boy is a power boost of some sort that activated upon Luffy’s newest loss, but it just remains to be seen what kind of power this will actually turn out to be.

Will it be something Luffy can control? A new kind of being that takes over his body? How much power will it give him as a result? What do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!