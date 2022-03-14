One Piece Reveals Luffy vs. Kaido Fight’s Shocking Winner

Warning! Massive spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1043 to follow! One Piece has officially crowned the unexpected winner of Luffy’s third round with Kaido in the newest chapter of the series! As Onigashima falls down towards Wano’s Flower Capital, the climax of the Wano Country arc has been more immediately stressful than ever. Luffy now has the massive burden of somehow taking down Kaido by any means necessary as the rest of the fights across the island have been settled, but each new chapter of the series has revealed that while Luffy is getting exhausted Kaido seems to only be getting stronger and trickier as a result of the fight’s length.

Luffy had lost twice to Kaido on two different occasions throughout the Wano Country arc thus far, and with everything happening on the Skull Dome it seemed that Luffy was poised to actually win the fight in the third time around. This was especially so with Big Mom being defeated in the prior chapters, but things were looking pretty bad for Luffy at the end of the previous chapter. As the newest chapter showcases, however, this bad look for Luffy unfortunately turned out to be the case as Kaido was officially crowned the winner of their third fight.

The previous chapter of the series saw the CP0 assassin jumping into the fight between Luffy and Kaido after being ordered to kill Luffy by the Elders, and unfortunately it’s revealed at the start of Chapter 1023 that the combination between CP0’s interference and Kaido’s final blow was enough to take down Luffy. He officially loses all of his breath from the Gear Fourth form and tumbles back down to the ground in a lifeless heap. It’s then revealed by the series’ narration that Kaido has officially won the fight at the top of the Skull Dome.

With Kaido winning this third round, things looked pretty hopeless for everyone else throughout the rest of the chapter. Kaido victoriously revealed that Luffy had died and that Mononosuke should now surrender as the war is now over and the rebellion has lost their greatest fighter. The thing is, the final moments of the chapter teases that Luffy will be making a huge comeback in some fantastical new way so while the third round is over…it’s far from the end of the fight.

What do you think? How do you feel about Luffy losing to Kaido a third time? Does this really count as a full loss if Luffy seems to be making a comeback? How do you think the fight between them will really end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!