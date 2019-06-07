One Piece: First Wano Arc Character Designs Surface

One Piece’s upcoming arc taking place in “Wano Country” has fan excitement reaching its peak. Promising the bring to a head many ongoing story lines following Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hate Pirates, the anime will not just introduce new characters but new designs for our mainstays as well. Luffy, Zoro, and the rest of our heroes and villains will be getting a new shade of paint along with a new fashion style as they enter into this feudal Japan-style environment.

Twitter User Amanomoon shared the two new character designs with updated looks at Luffy and Zoro as they enter the country following the “Reverie Arc”:

#OnePiece Character Designer de Luffy-Tarou et Zoro-Juro personnages emblématiques de l’Arc Wano Kuni aka Pays de Wa par Midori Marsuda. Ce nouvel arc débute le 07 Juillet ! #ルフィ太郎 #ゾロ十郎 #Anime pic.twitter.com/tAmK7kSnV5 — 𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡 ☄️ (@Amanomoon_) June 6, 2019

Obviously, this arc introduces brand new looks for our gang of pirates, with Luffy especially looking far different sporting a kimono and katana of his own. The new design seems to fit Zoro like a glove though, considering this pirate has always been closer to the “ronin” lifestyle, going so far as to wield so many blades that he needed to hold a sword in his teeth. We assume the rest of the cast will be receiving similar makeovers so that they can blend into their surroundings in this “lost country”.

The upcoming arc, which debuts in the anime on July 7th, promises to converge several storylines with the Straw Hat Pirates’ reunion after the time jump being one of them. Series villains’ Big Mom and Kaido are currently arguing over who will have the privilege of killing Luffy while the return of Shanks was featured as he spoke with the Five Elders. “Wano Country” promises to have a lot of changes in store for the Straw Hat Pirates and the world of the Grand Line, and we’re certainly excited to see how it all unfolds.

What do you think of Luffy and Zoro’s new looks? Are you excited to see the upcoming Wano Arc debut? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.