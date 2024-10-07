One Piece Goes All Out for Garp vs. Kuzan in Gorgerous New Scene: Watch

One Piece has reached a new climax of Koby's struggles on Beehive, and the newest episode of the anime really went all out with the final clash between Monkey D. Garp and Kuzan. One Piece's anime is now in the midst of a new phase of the Egghead Arc as while Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory, the anime has been shifting its focus to other stories in the rest of the seas. As the anime fills in the gaps of everything that happened during the Reverie, it's led to some huge events.

One Piece's previous episode revealed that Garp and the members of SWORD had mounted a new effort on Blackbeard's home base of Beehive to rescue the captured Koby. As one would expect from an island filled with pirates, Garp and the others have been struggling to actually escape. Making matters tougher is the members of Blackbeard's crew that are going all out to take down Garp, and this includes the recently turned Kuzan. As he and Garp went all out for their fight, it goes to a whole new level with some incredible animation work in One Piece Episode 1121. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1121?

One Piece Episode 1121 continues Garp and the others' struggle on Beehive. Despite how many big attacks he's launched in the episodes prior, it's only led to the reveal of even more pirate enemies coming out of the seams. The Marines have successfully made their way out to sea with the rescued hostages, but Garp has been left on the island with Koby and a few others. And although he easily dispatched Kuzan in their first conflict before, Kuzan is now back on his feet to deliver another massive blow to Garp to further wear him down.

Garp has taken a sword through the chest in an attempt to save Koby from an attack, and Kuzan knows that this still isn't enough to take down Garp completely. This is proven in their next all out attack on one another that sees the two of them channel their strength into a direct hit on each other. It's through this that fans also get to see Kuzan's past as Garp's pupil, and see that their relationship was once a lot better than it is at this time.

Does Garp Die in One Piece?

Garp is left in quite the situation when the episode comes to an end, however. After taking that direct punch to the face and sword to the chest, he's now very much worse for wear as Koby and the others are now desperately fighting to defend him. He's thankfully still alive, but he's also seen much better days. Garp is likely at his worst point seen in the series to date, but this is also the first real time we've gotten to see what he can really do in combat.

Garp's built up a reputation among the Marines and pirate world for his actions as an invincible hero, so it's hard to believe that this is going to be the end of him. But at the same time as the series continues to move into the future and new faces start to take the important positions in the world, Garp's death would also usher in someone else to take that hero role. Someone like Koby, who is rising in the Navy just as fast as Luffy is rising in the race towards the King of the Pirates.