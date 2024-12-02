One Piece Returns From Hiatus With First Full Look at Elbaf

One Piece has officially returned from its surprising hiatus this Fall, and the manga’s newest chapter is really coming back big with the first full look at Elbaf Island itself after so many decades of build up. One Piece’s manga has been on an unfortunate break this Fall as not only did series creator Eiichiro Oda take some time to visit the set of Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, but then the creator had some poor health to deal with in the weeks since. Which means it’s been some time since there’s been a new chapter of the One Piece manga.

When we had last seen Luffy and the Straw Hats in action, Luffy and the original line up were scattered throughout an unknown part of Elbaf while the rest of the crew was steadily heading to its shores. But with the newest chapter of the series officially kicking off One Piece‘s long awaited Elbaf arc, One Piece Chapter 1132 also reveals the first full look at the giants’ home village on Elbaf island. You can check it out below as the island is touted to be even bigger than the scale seen in the chapters themselves.

The Straw Hats Finally Reunite on Elbaf

One Piece Chapter 1132 sees the Giants Pirates and the remaining Straw Hat crew members officially make their way onto Elbaf while riding a solid rainbow. They need to get to the top of a massive tree, and it turns out that Rainbows are as rideable as many of the other things fans have seen pirates set sail on over the course of the series already. It’s explained that Elbaf itself is broken up into three different levels, the Astral World, Sun World (where the Giants’ village is), and the Underworld. And as the Straw Hats make their way there, it turns out Luffy and the others are on the Sun World level as well.

Finding out that the rest of the crew is on the way, Luffy dodges Rodo with the help of two new giant allies, Gerd and Goldberg, who are actually friends of one of the self-proclaimed captains of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, Hajrudin. It’s soon enough that the Straw Hats then see the scope of the Giants’ village, and its the first full look at Elbaf that fans have gotten to see that really helps to emphasize just how big of an island it is if this is the home to the giants.

What’s Next for the Straw Hats on Elbaf?

It’s a moment that brings Usopp to tears as both he and Luffy realize that they have been wanting to come to this legendary island of giants since the events of the Little Garden arc. That might be only a few years of their time, but it’s been two decades of waiting for One Piece fans. It’s now starting to come into its full scope as Luffy and the Straw Hats reunited on the giant island, but Luffy and the others aren’t really worried about it at this point as the sense of adventure is taking over in full from here on out.

But just like every other island Luffy and the Straw Hats have visited on their journey thus far, there is likely something much more sinister going on that they will need to deal with. It could be an enemy already lurking within the island itself, or an opponent from the rest of the seas coming there to also seek their way towards the One Piece itself. But for now, Elbaf can be seen in its full glory.