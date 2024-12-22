One Piece Confirms Franky’s New Voice Actor

After voicing beloved One Piece characters such as Franky, Bon Clay, and Jango for over two decades, Kazuki Yao announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down from the Sunny and his role as the Straw Hats’ cyborg shipwright, much to fans’ dismay. That said, Jump Festa has finally given Kazuki Yao the epic farewell he deserves while also revealing Franky’s new voice actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As per the announcement at Jump Festa 2025, Subaru Kimura will be taking Kazuki Yao’s place as Franky in One Piece. Fans will likely be able to hear Subaru Kimura voice Franky once One Piece‘s Egghead Arc resumes in April 2025. Subaru Kimura has also voiced Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satori Tendo in Haikyuu, and young Buggy in One Piece.

Subaru Kimura Takes Over the Mantle As Franky in One Piece‘s Anime

From appearing as Jango as early as Episode 9, to blowing fans and even Oda away with his debut as Bon Clay in Episode 78, Kazuki Yao has voiced memorable characters in One Piece since 2001 before he took on his full-time role as Franky in 2005.

Over the last two decades, Yao’s voice has become all but synonymous with the character leaving Subaru Kimura with big shoes to fill as his successor, especially since Oda is said to have created Franky’s character with Yao’s voice in mind.

That said, Subaru Kimura appears to be very enthusiastic to take the role and will likely give the performance his all. It is yet to be seen whether Subaru Kimura will be able to recreate Franky’s mannerisms with the same charm as Yao, though the Jump Festa stage did include a wholesome moment of Yao teaching Subaru how to say Franky’s signature pose and catchphrase, and it seems Subura will catch on soon enough. Nonetheless, Franky’s role in anime has finally been filled and more likely than not, the change will soon grow on fans before they know it.

Source: Jump Festa 2025