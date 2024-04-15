Netflix's One Piece Takes Home Special WGA Award

One Piece's live-action series had a massively popular debut with Netflix last year, and the series has now made it full circle with the win of a major Writers Guild Award! One Piece was one of Netflix's most popular TV show releases of 2023 overall, and it proved to be such a hit that it was no surprise to see the series announce that a second season was in the works shortly after the first season hit. While fans are waiting to see what's next, the live-action series is still getting some major recognition from its peers.

Netflix's One Piece was one of the many series nominated for a Writers Guild Award in the Children's Episodic, Long Form, and Specials category alongside series such as Sweet Tooth, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Goosebumps, and American Born Chinese, and it ended up winning the category with showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda getting the WGA Award for the year for the premiere episode of the series, "Romance Dawn." The category and nominees break down as such:

Netflix's One Piece Wins WGA Award

"The Ballad of the Last Men" (Sweet Tooth), Written by Jim Mickle & Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt; Netflix

"I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher" (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Written by Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg; Disney+

"Romance Dawn" ( One Piece ), Written by Matt Owens & Steven Maeda; Netflix – WINNER

"Say Cheese and Die!" (Goosebumps), Written by Rob Letterman & Nicholas Stoller; Disney+

"What Guy Are You" (American Born Chinese), Written by Kelvin Yu & Charles Yu; Disney+

One Piece Season 2 is currently in the works with Netflix, but it has yet to be announced when the new season will officially premiere. There's plenty of time to catch up with the eight episode first season, and Netflix teases what to expect from the One Piece live-action series as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

