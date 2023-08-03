Ed, Edd n Eddy Returns in Unofficial Sequel Peach Creek: Watch

Ed, Edd n Eddy is one of those fever dream shows you can never forget. Considered a Cartoon Network classic, the animated comedy follows the lives of three kids in the throes of suburbia. It has been years since Ed, Edd n Eddy graced the screen with new content as the series concluded in November 2009. But now, the boys are back courtesy of a gorgeous unofficial sequel called Peach Creek.

The project comes courtesy of several fans who've dedicated plenty of times to the project. "Finally, after 2 long years, it's here. Thank you all so much for your patience, and I'm so sorry it took this long. Hopefully, it will have been worth the wait," the team shared today as episode one was released. The premiere can be checked out above, and "The Rug Pull" checks in on the Eds in their final year of high school.

"It's the final year of high school. In what seems to be an uneventful year, the Eds begin fixing the van in the junkyard, rekindling childhood memories. But something throws a spanner in the works," the premiere's synopsis reads.

As you can see, this fan-project captures the classic aesthetic of Ed, Edd n Eddy while modernizing it for some older stars. We met the Eds here as young men rather than the kids we knew growing up. From start to finish, this unofficial sequel gets to the heart of Ed, Edd n Eddy while slipping in important themes. So if you have missed Peach Creek, well – this web show has what you've been missing.

If you are not familiar with Ed, Edd n Eddy, the animated series is a Cartoon Network original. Created in 1999, Danny Antonucci's show became a hit with audiences, and the Eds became a major member of Cartoon Network's roster. These days, the show is often overlooked by new fans who never experienced the Eds' heyday. But now, this fan series is out and showing everyone why the Eds work so well with each other.

Want to know more about Ed, Edd n Eddy? You can watch the cartoon now on Max, so for more details, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"Ed, Edd n Eddy tells the story of three best friends, who band together to tackle life's most daunting challenge – puberty. Though they have the same first name and live on the same cul-de-sac in the suburbs, the three youths have very different personalities, which contribute to the confusion, contradiction and just plain awkwardness that defines growing up."

What do you think about this take on Ed, Edd n Eddy? Have you missed your friends on Peach Creek? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!