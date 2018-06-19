‘One Piece’ Shows-Off the Power of the Raid Suits

One Piece has reached a new stage of the Whole Cake Island arc in the anime as the failed assassination of Big Mom also leads to a failed escape attempt, putting the Straw Hats and the Vinsmoke Family in a precarious position.

After a stunning transformation sequence in the past, the Vinsmoke Family finally showed off the real power of the raid suits as they stood toe to toe with the Charlotte Family.

Escorting Caesar and Bege (who’s also carrying the escaping Straw Hats) to the other side of the island, each of the Vinsmoke’s raid suits demonstrated great strength. They have bulletproof capes, and each of them demonstrates how well they can stand off against the generals of the Charlotte Family.

Ichiji, Niji, and Yonji each battle members of the Charlotte Family that had previously demonstrated their strength in big ways. Oven’s heat didn’t seem to have an adverse effect of the suits, Yonji was able to counter Daifuku’s genie, and the three of them teamed up to take down a huge candy wall that Perospero had erected to stop Caesar.

This “Black Bug” technique was already impressive, but to see Sanji’s family battle thee strong opponents so easily is proof of the stories told of the Germa 66’s strength. They have the firepower to back up the reputation, for sure.

