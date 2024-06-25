Netflix's One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis May Not Be Able to Play Kureha After All

One Piece's second season is one of the most highly anticipated projects on Netflix, as the first season of the live-action anime adaptation hit the ground floor running when it arrived last year. With production set to begin on the live-action Straw Hat Pirates this year, casting news arrived earlier today to fill out the villains that make up Baroqueworks. For some time, many fans and creators alike have rallied for Jamie Lee Curtis to take on the role of Dr. Kureha, with even Curtis herself vying for the part. Unfortunately, the chances of this casting happening seem to have dwindled thanks to another project on Jamie Lee's plate.

Jamie Lee Curtis has worn her love of One Piece on her sleeve, long before the live-action One Piece adaptation hit Netflix. Thanks to the success of the series, the idea that Curtis would take on the role of one of Tony Tony Chopper's mentors became much likelier. In 2023, showrunner Matt Owens took to Instagram to chat with Jamie Lee directly, saying the following, "Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let's talk!" Thanks to the production of a sequel film beginning, Dr. Kureha might have to look elsewhere to fill her shoes.

Dr. Kureha/Jamie Lee Curtis No More?

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to confirm that she would be joining Lindsey Lohan for the second installment of Freaky Friday. The original film saw the actresses pretending to be one another as a bit of magic made them swap bodies. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the fact that Freaky Friday's sequel and One Piece's second season are filming at around the same time might make it difficult for Jamie Lee to join the Straw Hats on Drum Island.

Dr. Kureha is one of many characters that will be a part of the live-action Straw Hats journeys in season two. Should the upcoming episodes follow the source material as season one did, fans can expect the likes of Wapol, Crocodile, Ace, Princess Vivi, Smoker, and many more to enter the live-action Grand Line.

Want the latest updates on the live-action Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on One Piece.