One Piece’s Official Jeans Just Restocked for the Holidays

In a matter of hours, Thanksgiving Day will be upon us, and we all know what goes on after we’ve gorged on turkey. Black Friday is the unofficial herald for all things holiday shopping. The gift-giving season is nearly here, and it turns out One Piece has got just the thing for the anime lover in your life.

Over on Twitter, a user known as keruri gave fans a very important update. The netizen pointed out a restock just happened for One Piece‘s official jeans. So if you want to swagger around like a Straw Hat, you will want to nab these pants before the holiday rush sets in.

Recently, the online store AmiAmi went live with its One Piece restock. It turns out the boutique has updated its catalog with three sizes of jeans that will make every fan feel like they are Monkey D. Luffy.

So far, the sizes available run from medium to extra large. The jeans, which comes from COSPA, are slated for a February 2020 delivery. You may not be able to wrap the pants and put them under the tree, but an IOU will work fine for any One Piece fan.

As a note, you will want to check out the sizing for all of these jeans. Clothing sizes run a bit differently overseas, so they are smaller than you might expect. But if the sizing chart fits your physique, then these pants will be must-haves if you like One Piece.

After all, the pants come in a dark blue wash and have a tapered leg. On the back, one of the pockets features the Jolly Roger of the Straw Hat crew while the front of one leg has a One Piece logo ready to go. If you are willing to drop nearly $80 USD on these pants, then you can bet your holidays will go over just fine.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.