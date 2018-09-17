‘One Piece’ Shows-Off Jinbe’s Straw Hat Role

One Piece fans were recently rocked when Jinbe announced that he would be joining the Straw Hat crew officially in the anime, but they were wondering what his role in the crew would be considering every other member has a specific job.

The latest episode answered this question as it showed off just how great of a helmsman Jinbe will prove to be as the Straw Hats trying to escape from Big Mom.

The Thousand Sunny was still being chased by Big Mom despite getting enough distance between the two. After it was revealed that Big Mom was able to walk on the water with the help of Perospero, the Straaw Hats were put in a tough situation. It was then that Jinbe saw an opportunity.

Feeling the movement of the waves, and concentrating on its open pockets, Jinbe steers the ship into a “Green Room” by holding all of the sails together in one hand.Jinbe says that this “Green Room” is a temporary space that forms inside of a collapsing wave, and he used this opportunity to get Big Mom to believe that the Thousand Sunny had sunk under the ocean.

He’s in tune with the ocean thanks to his years of living as a Fishman, and Jinbe steers them right through the giant wave that would have crushed them other wise. In this moment Jinbe cements himself as the helmsman of the Straw Hat crew, which is something Luffy and the others have yet to add to their crew.

So not only is Jinbe a powerful warrior, but he’s got a great skill to steer the Sunny out of any tough situation.

