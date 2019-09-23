Stunning One Piece Artwork Imagines Kaido’s Genderbent Form

There can only be one King of the Pirates in One Piece, and Monkey D. Luffy has been after the title for decades now. Over the years, the pirate has grown in strength, but there is still people out there who are decidedly more powerful than the Straw Hat captain. Naturally, Kaido is at the top of that list, and fans are plenty familiar with the Beasts Pirates captain.

Or they were, at least. The series is treating the behemoth the same, but one artist decided to reintroduce the fandom to a different take on Kaido. A Reddit user known as Agent-65 shared their version of Kaido, and it turns out the pirate looks all sorts of different went seen in a gender bent lens.

As you can see below, the artwork is done in black and white which gives Kaido a scarier aura than normal. The genderbent take on the pirate keeps all his muscles, but there are some additions. Yes, the Beasts Pirates captain has a muscular abdomen, but the figure has also been given a bosom which is tightly wrapped down. Littered with tattoos, Kaido looks plenty beefy thanks to their thick shoulders, and the genderbent version is sporting some long hair which compliments their horns.

Of course, this version of Kaido is very different from the one which One Piece brought to life years ago. Kaido is known as the most powerful pirate on the Grand Line or any ocean to be fair. Known for his Yonko status, Kaido has been in control of Wano for decades now with the aid of its shogun, but things are starting to shift for the pirate. After all, the series is in the midst of its Wano Country arc, and Luffy seems determined to take down Kaido after seeing how the pirate has been treating the nation’s people.

