One Piece Opens Orders for Kaido's Scariest Statue Yet

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc hasn't just featured the Straw Hat Pirates all receiving new aesthetics in order to blend in with the populace of the isolated nation, but it has also pit Luffy and his crew against the force of the former Rock Pirate and captain of the Beast Pirates in Kaido. With the insane villain having the ability to transform into an invincible dragon, he has already struck down Luffy in their initial battle and will also be receiving his scariest figure to date thanks to the creators at the action figure company known as Figuarts.

Currently, the anime for One Piece gave us the opportunity to dive back into the past of Wano's most famous citizen in Kozuki Oden, the man who had promised to open the borders of his isolated nation. In seeing Oden's past, we also get the opportunity to see Kaido's nefarious takeover of Wano, throwing Kozuki into a boiling pot and subsequently shooting him to eliminate the major threat to the Beast Pirates reign. With the series returning to the present, Luffy and the Straw Hats are set to bring the fight directly to Kaido once again, with the War For Wano arc set to be one of the biggest battles in the Shonen series to date.

Twitter User Keruri shared the first look at the upcoming One Piece figure that will release this fall, giving Beast Pirate fans the opportunity to add Kaido's scariest figure to date to their collection as the Wano Arc continues in the Shonen's anime and manga:

Preorders open for Figuarts ZERO [EXTRA BATTLE] Kaido of the Beasts. Release Date: October 2021https://t.co/9eOqdQM0XR pic.twitter.com/ucBvJkzhGN — keruri ⁷ 💜 🧈🥞 (@keruri) June 3, 2021

Currently, in the manga, Kaido has just finished his first battle with Luffy in the War For Wano battle, proving that regardless of Monkey's training, it seems that the captain of the Straw Hats still has some effort to put in if he's hoping to dethrone the Beast Pirate Captain. With Kaido coming face to face with Oden's right-hand man, Kinemon, it seems as if the resistance of Wano is going to have quite a tough time in taking down the former Rock Pirate.

Will you be picking up this tiny Kaido when he arrives later this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.