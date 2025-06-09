One Piece Just Revealed Its Coolest Holy Knight and It’s Not Who Fans Think

As part of trying to raise the bar after the momentous Egghead Arc, One Piece‘s Elbaf Arc has introduced all-new exciting antagonists into the limelight in the form of the Holy Knights, the World Nobles’ own elite guard. The Holy Knights have brought in not only new, wackier-than-ever devil fruit powers but also fresh new mysteries attached to each character. Gunko, who appears to have a past with Brook and Shamrock, who was revealed to be Shanks’ twin brother, might just be the two most interesting Holy Knights in that regard. However, One Piece’s latest chapter just revealed its coolest-looking Holy Knight, and it’s the member you’d least expect.

Chapter 1151 of One Piece just revealed St. Killingham’s hybrid form, which consists of a centaur-like form much like St. Nusjuro. Unexpectedly, St. Killingham’s human appearance is quite a sharp contrast to the fully transformed look that fans have seen so far. Killingham sports spiky dark hair, spiked, Fishman-like teeth, and even long, spiky eyelashes, giving the otherwise benevolent-looking Holy Knight quite an edgy, handsome look. Interestingly enough, St. Killingham’s man-beast form also comes with quite a shift in his personality, altogether making his character far more interesting than fans initially assumed.

One Piece Reveals St. Killingham’s Hybrid Form and Stunning Design

As far as good looks among the Holy Knights go, until now, it seemed like Shamrock had won the genetic lottery. However, Eiichiro Oda has proven otherwise with Killingham, who is not only deceptively good-looking but also boasts a very distinct design. Killingham’s spiked teeth make him look like he could be a Fishman, though, considering the prejudice and racism the Fishmen have faced for centuries, and the fact that even attending the Reverie was only a recent feat, it seems unlikely that the Holy Knights would grant such a high-ranking position to a Fishman.

That said, it is possible that St. Killingham belongs to the unnamed race that Charlotte Galette and Poire belong to, seeing as they possess similar eyelashes and spiked teeth, respectively. It is also quite interesting that Killingham takes on a much more maniacal and somewhat violent personality when in his man-beast form, as until now his personality has been quite subdued and pacifistic. It may be that the inherent benevolent nature of the kirin influences Killingham’s personality when he is completely transformed, as mythical zoans do tend to have a will of their own. Nonetheless, Chapter 1150 has proved that character design is one of One Piece’s biggest strengths, and it will surely be interesting to see what Oda has in store for the rest of the Holy Knights that have yet to make their debut.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.