One Piece Just Gave Luffy His Best Alliance Since Wano

The One Piece manga continues to get more intense in its ongoing Elbaf Arc with its latest chapters unfolding an epic clash between its biggest players. The villains waste no time in attacking the peaceful island of the Giants for their selfish reasons. The Giants are the strongest race in the world, and they are all proud of their heritage as warriors, but while they do take pride in being warriors, their country still strives to live in peace and harmony. They didn’t affiliate themselves with the World Government, so they are quite free to do as they please. Unfortunately, the World Government has long seen the Giants more grimly as an asset than their territory, and has since targeted them for their skills and wants to strengthen its army even further.

Gunko, one of the Holy Knights, who was introduced in the Elbaf Arc, confirmed that the Great War will soon take place. The world was supposed to quietly disappear one day, but a war is about to take place thanks to Vegapunk’s message, who alerted everyone about the world’s future. Of course, Imu and the World Government don’t plan on losing the war, so they are already preparing for it by forcing the Giants to join their side. They will even stoop as low as to threaten the children. However, while the attack on Elbaf continues, One Piece fans will finally get to see the alliance they’ve been waiting for months.

Toei/Shonen Jump

Luffy and Loki Are Ready to Join the Fight in Elbaf

Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf, was first mentioned in the Whole Cake Island Arc as someone who wanted to marry Lola, one of Big Mom’s daughters. However, Lola fled her home in hopes of finding true love. After that, he was finally introduced in the Elbaf Arc as a prisoner who killed his own father, the beloved king of Elbaf. Fourteen years ago, after Harald’s assassination inside the Aurust Castle, Loki fled the island. Shanks defeated and captured him six years ago, and the prince has been confined in the Underworld ever since.

He was only freed recently after he made a deal with Luffy to share information about Shanks. Loki is also severely injured because of Gunko’s torture, but his condition improved significantly after getting some basic treatment and food. Luffy and Loki share a lot of similarities in their carefree yet stubborn personalities, enough to fuel speculations of One Piece’s next big alliance. Their dynamic has been pretty entertaining so far, and Loki is already one of the fan-favorite characters. His backstory and the true reason behind killing his father remain unknown, but there are enough hints to confirm that whatever he did was for the benefit of the island.

Only Loki and Jarul know the truth about what happened 14 years ago, which could also be the reason behind Loki’s hatred towards the Celestial Dragons. Additionally, the full extent of his powers has yet to be revealed, but he’s easily one of the strongest in the verse. As the strongest Giant with the power of a legendary devil fruit and one of the most overwhelming Haki, Loki will be the biggest ally Luffy can have against the Holy Knights. It’s not just those two, but even Zoro and Sanji will join the battle, so hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before the villains stop terrorizing the island.