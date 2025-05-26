One Piece Reveals Brook’s Connection With a Holy Knight

The One Piece manga is currently in its Elbaf Arc, something fans have been anticipating for over twenty years with plenty of teases over its run about the land of the Giants. The territory isn’t affiliated with the World Government, which is why they were able to wholeheartedly welcome Luffy and his crew. Just when the Straw Hats thought they could catch a break after the intense fight in Egghead, they find themselves in more trouble after the arrival of the Holy Knights. They are the strongest antagonistic group in the series so far, with mysterious abilities linked to Imu, the one who sits on the Empty Throne. The ongoing arc has introduced four new members of the Holy Knights, one of whom is revealed to have some past connection with Brook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunko came to the island with Shamrock, and she has the ability of the Arrow-Arrow Fruit. She’s also the one responsible for torturing Loki and even attempting to harm the kids in Elbaf. Right before their attack, Shamrock decided to take the kids hostage so the Giants wouldn’t be able to resist. His plan has been working so far since this is how Gunko managed to get Gaban to surrender, even though the former pirate could’ve easily defeated her. As the latest Chapter 1149 ends, we learn about the connection between Brook and Gunko from several decades ago.

One Piece’s Gunko Knew Brook When She Was a Child

The true extent of Imu’s powers is still unknown, but it’s helping Gunko, being unable to age just the Five Elders. She and Brook were once acquainted with one another, and even though several decades have passed, she still looks like a young lady. It’s clear that the girl is being controlled by Imu, but even then, she seems to care about Imu. She probably would’ve helped him if Imu hadn’t taken complete control over her. After seeing Gaban surrender himself to save his son, Gunko recalls a memory where she calls her father, and we see her holding hands with Brook.

Toei Animation

It’s unclear if the two are actually related but even so, Brook knows more about the Holy Knights than the rest of the crew, so he must have known what happened in the past. Additionally, @PookiePiece, a famous One Piece fan account and commentator said, “By the way. Gunko used the Japanese term お父さま (otō-sama) typically used by children of kings, princes, or noble families to address their father. That means Brook might be not the father.”

The details of their relationship are still unknown, but Oda might be planning another Brook backstory. The musician of the crew has one of the saddest backstories in the show, but we only know what happened to him after he became a pirate. His life before joining the Rumbar Pirates is still nothing but a mystery.

One Piece Foreshadowed a Second Brook Backstory in Chapter 489

In the final chapter of the Thriller Bark Arc, 489, Brook made a formal introduction to the Straw Hat Pirates before joining their crew. He revealed that a long time ago, he was the leader of a battle convoy in a certain kingdom. Fans seemed to have paid no mind to that until Oda revealed another glimpse of his past, with Gunko in it. It’s clear that we will learn about the life of the crew’s musician before he ever became a pirate. Brook sailed across the seas when the Grand Line was much more dangerous than it is now.

However, in the brief flashback in Chapter 1149, he tells the young girl about how he dreams of becoming a pirate. Gunko also cherishes that memory since that’s the first thing she remembers after almost breaking free from Imu’s control. Even her love for Brook’s music wasn’t a coincidence but something related to her past. Whether she voluntarily joined the Holy Knights or was forced to become Imu’s puppet is still a mystery. Imu not only gave her immortality but also unimaginable powers.

Furthermore, Chapter 1149 also proves that Gunko isn’t a Celestial Dragon like the rest of the Knights. Although the usual criteria for joining the ranks are to have noble blood, exceptions can be made if someone is talented enough. Just like how Gunko and Shamrock were planning to recruit Loki for their benefit. For now, the girl is under the villain’s control, and she appears more ominous than ever.

H/T: @PookiePiece