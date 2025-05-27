One Piece’s Newest Flashback Is Just Getting Sadder & Sadder

One Piece Episodes 1129 and 1130 featured Kuma’s tragic backstory, but there’s more to come. Born in a loving family, Kuma lived a peaceful life with his parents till he was four. However, the World Government found out about his half-Buccaneer blood and took his entire family as slaves in a cruel sequence fans won’t likely forget anytime soon. Kuma’s father belonged to a special race that was persecuted and wiped out by the World Government for unknown reasons. Kuma’s father married a human woman and built a family with her, but his happiness didn’t last long. Kuma’s parents died at the hands of the Celestial Dragons after years of torture. On the other hand, although Kuma survived somehow, he was discarded during the God Valley Incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ginny and Ivanokov were also left on the island to die during the Native Hunting Competition. However, thanks to their team effort and Ginny’s genius, the trio not only made it out alive but also saved several hundred lives. Kuma and Ginny settled in the Sorbet Kingdom and lived peaceful lives for a little bit. Kuma was nine when he escaped the horrors of the God Valley Incident, but we all know his tragedy is far from over. Even the happiness he felt with Ginny was nothing but a fleeting moment.

Toei Animation

Kuma’s Suffering Is Far From Over in One Piece’s Anime

The shocking truth behind the God Valley Incident and Kuma being one of the victims of the atrocities committed by the Celestial Dragons is only the tip of the iceberg. Even at the age of nine, and going through years of horrors no human should, Kuma was brimming with kindness. He finally escaped God Valley, and life should have taken a turn for the better. Meeting Ginny was a miracle, who was the brain behind the escape plan. However, we will have to go through several more episodes of his tragic life before finding out the reason behind his transition to Pacifista.

Toei Animation

He was introduced as a Warlord and known as the tyrant ruler of the Kingdom before we found out he used to be a member of the Revolutionary Army all along. Additionally, we will soon learn about Saturn’s involvement in Kuma’s sufferings that provoked Bonney to have such a violent reaction despite knowing she isn’t powerful enough to defeat the enemy in front of her. Kuma suffered almost his entire life before giving up everything, including his humanity, to save his only daughter, Bonney.

The latest Episode 1130, ends on a heartwarming yet sorrowful note as both Kuma and Ginny burst into tears after eating a warm meal, especially after everything the two children faced so far. In the preview of Episode 1131, we see the two have grown up after living in the Sorbet Kingdom for several years. However, the tyranny of the king forces them to take action and rebel for the sake of the people. The preview also features silhouettes of Ivankov and Dragon, so we may soon find out how Kuma joined the Revolutionary Army.