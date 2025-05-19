One Piece Makes Its Most Tragic Origin Even Sadder With Brand-New Scene

The Egghead Incident Arc of One Piece’s anime has just begun Kuma’s backstory, the most tragic origin story in the show so far. Kuma was introduced as a recurring villain in the pre-time-skip era, bringing with him, among other things, the iconic “Nothing Happened” moment at Thriller Bark. After the Straw Hats reunite and set sail for the New World, Franky unveils that the former Warlord was always on their side. The story has come a long way since the Fish-Man Island Saga, and now we will finally unravel the mystery behind this character. The first arc of the Final Saga has been setting up the backstory, especially with Bonney joining the Straw Hats’ side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We learn that she’s Kuma’s daughter and is looking for answers regarding Kuma’s transition into a Pacifista. Bonney already knows everything about his past after witnessing it firsthand from the paw-bubble. The situation in Egghead takes a turn for the worse with Saturn’s arrival, whose powers are nothing to sneeze at. As the fight continues, Bonney faces the biggest threat on the island. On the brink of death, she remembers her father and the Sun God Nika, whom he told her about. One Piece Episode 1129 kicks off Kuma’s backstory and includes several filler scenes, one of which is extremely heartwrenching.

Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1129 Features Kuma’s Final Farewell to His Mother

Kuma lived a peaceful life with his parents until, one day, the World Government realized that his father was a Buccaneer. Kuma’s mother, despite being a human, was also taken away as a slave along with her husband and son, who had Buccaneer blood flowing in their veins. The Celestial Dragons treated the slaves less than humans, and their fate wasn’t any different. Kuma was separated from his mother, who wished him well during their final farewell. The backstory begins in Chapter 1095 of the manga, but it doesn’t include that scene, nor does it delve deeper into his life as a slave in Mariejois.

Toei Animation

Since One Piece’s anime adapts one chapter for each episode, they always include additional filler scenes to make up for the lack of content. Although those scenes aren’t part of the manga, they often add more depth to the story. Kuma’s mother being taken away by the Celestial Dragons was one of the most heartwrenching scenes of the story, especially her final words to her son. The cause of her death wasn’t specified, but it’s clear she was tortured until she died. His father knew what happened and even said that death was better for her instead of suffering the horrors the Celestial Dragons put her through.

Meanwhile, his father was shot to death for singing about Nika to his son. What was supposed to be a heartwarming moment of a father trying to comfort his son turned into Kuma’s nightmare. Unfortunately, that was only the beginning of Kuma’s tragedy. The anime will continue the flashback in the next few episodes, ultimately revealing what possessed him to sacrifice everything and become a human weapon.