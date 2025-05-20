One Piece Gives Fans a New Look at God Valley

While fans of One Piece have been looking forward to Kuma’s tragic origin story for quite some time now, few could have anticipated that the flashback would take fans to God Valley of all places. Second only to Laugh Tale in terms of intrigue, God Valley, and the truth of what exactly took place on the island 38 years ago has eluded fans for years on end. However, One Piece’s Egghead Arc is finally changing things with the latest episode even giving fans their first proper look at the mysterious island in years.

Episode 1129 of One Piece gives viewers an all-new, clear look at the island of God Valley, including its landscape, architecture, and even its people. The latest episode marks the first proper appearance of the island in the anime in four whole years. God Valley’s last appearance in One Piece’s anime was in Episode 958, which was released back in January 2021, and even then, fans only got a dark, foggy view of the island from afar. In contrast, Episode 1128 is far more detailed and includes many new touches such as the Navy ships surrounding the island and the daytime fireworks going off as the Celestial Dragons kick off their cruel native hunting contest.

One Piece Finally Reveals More About God Valley

Along with giving fans a better look at the island, One Piece’s Egghead Arc is also revealing more about the mysterious God Valley Incident. The latest episode finally gives fans some more context on what preceded the incident, revealing that God Valley was chosen as the location for a human hunting contest between the Celestial Dragons. The main reasons for this punishment were simply that God Valley was not affiliated with the World Government and was rich in resources. Besides this, the World Nobles also saw the name of the island as sacrilege.

As such, all of God Valley’s citizens, along with Kuma, were to be hunted down as “rabbits.” It is still unclear how the Rocks Pirates and the Roger Pirates will come into play amidst this cruel game organized by the World Nobles, though the upcoming episodes will likely reveal all. It is also left to be seen how Kuma and Ivankov, who has also made an unexpected appearance, will escape the island, though the clear view of God Valley suggests One Piece has answers to all these questions and many big revelations in store.

