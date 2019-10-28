One Piece Reveals Kyoshiro’s Official Color Palette

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been rolling along in the anime, and now that Luffy and Zoro have officially made their way through the first big test of the new arc after rescuing the young Tama from Holdem’s grip in Bakura Town, we’ll now being seeing more of Kaido’s forces across Wano as the character roster grows even further. This includes the mischievous and strangely skilled samurai, Kyoshiro. While not fully revealed in color in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, now he’ll be getting his technicolor debut in the anime’s next episode.

The preview for Episode 909 of the series features Kyoshiro in all of his glory, and reveals his wild official color palette of bright blues, purple, and green. Although this keeps in line with Oda’s particularly extravagant character designs, it’s certainly surprising still.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kyoushirou’s official color scheme from the preview of next week’s episode! What a wild color scheme! pic.twitter.com/nMpb8vdSep — Artur – Library of Boohara 🎃 (@newworldartur) October 28, 2019

Kyoshiro is a samurai working for the Kurozumi Family when he’s first introduced to the series. He’s a yakuza boss, so he carries a lot of influence and power within the Wano Country. It’s also why that he’s not shy about openly criticizing the current Shogun Orochi, and why he’s always seeming like he’s in the middle of plotting something behind the scenes every time we see him.

In the next episode of the series, it’s not quite clear what he’s after as the preview only shows him in action rather than tease what he’s after. But this is why Robin has been working undercover all this time as a geisha, so she can listen in on important conversations like this. The preview sees her doing just this as Kyoshiro is in the middle of plotting something, so her intel will definitely be key in whatever Law and the Straw Hats has planned for Kaido going forward.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.