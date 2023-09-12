Netflix's One Piece Highlights Its Sets in Behind-the-Scenes Video

One Piece's live-action series is currently taking over the world since it made its debut on Netflix, and a cool behind the scenes video is highlighting all of the work that went into the sets bringing it all to life! Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga franchise was one of the most surprising live-action adaptation announcements of the last few years because of how wild the original world for the series really is. But now that the series has made its debut with an eight episode first season, fans have been surprised at how well it has been adapted into this new medium.

Much of this care came through especially well with how each of the East Blue's colorful locations came to life through the live-action series. It was clear at first watch that each of the built sets for One Piece had a lot of attention to detail put into them, and now fans have gotten a better look at how all of these sets and environments came together with a special new behind the scenes video released by Netflix to celebrate just how well One Piece has been doing since it made its premiere. Check it out below:

How to Watch Live-Action One Piece

One Piece's live-action and anime releases are now available for streaming with Netflix if you wanted multiple ways to check out the East Blue saga (with a Japanese dub available for the live-action series too). Featuring Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with the original One Piece manga series creator Eiichiro Oda greatly involved in production, One Piece stars the main Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

How did you like each of the sets in Netflix's One Piece live-action series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!