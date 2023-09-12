Netflix's One Piece Fans Have Found Its Perfect Doflamingo

Netflix's One Piece has fans looking forward to a new season, and they believe Barbie's Ryan Gosling would make for the perfect Doflamingo.

There is no denying how popular Netflix's One Piece has become. The show made its debut in last August, and the live-action anime has become a must-watch for Netflix audiences. With a certified fresh rating, One Piece has done the impossible for Hollywood as its anime curse was disproven. And now, fans believe they have found the perfect Doflamingo for Netflix's One Piece should we get around to the war lord.

As you can see below, the hilarious pitch popped up on social media following the release of Netflix's One Piece. It was there fans fell in love with the Straw Hat crew and its East Blue adventures. Looking ahead, fans are now eager to find the perfect cast for future One Piece arcs, and Doflamingo would be perfect for none other than Ryan Gosling.

Need him to play Doflamingo in the live action pic.twitter.com/4Xgh8EprjG — One Piece Tweets (@onepiecedaiIys) September 2, 2023

Don't believe us? Well, the fans have already done their due diligence. The One Piece fandom made an edit of the Barbie star as Doflamingo, and the adaptation works too well.

As you can see above, Gosling is going viral all thanks to a One Piece edit that borrows from Barbie. We can see the Canadian actor dressed in a fluffy pink jacket that is very similar to the one Doflamingo wears in the manga. With short blonde hair and a ripped torso in tow, the only thing Barbie needed to give Gosling was Doflamingo's classic shades to complete his look. One Piece fans did that for the movie, and as you can see above, Gosling makes a solid Doflamingo.

Of course, this fan-cast has drummed up as much controversy as it has praise. We have plenty of time left before Netflix's One Piece needs to consider casting Doflamingo. The warlord doesn't appear until the Sky Island arc for a brief romp, but his biggest roles come even later on. Doflamingo's biggest presence is found during the Summit War and Dressrosa sagas. But if Netflix's series is able to keep up momentum, maybe One Piece should consider Gosling for the pirate captain.

What do you think about Netflix's One Piece success? Could Ryan Gosling do Doflamingo justice? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!