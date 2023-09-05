Netflix's One Piece: Why Is Only One of the Straw Hat Crew Japanese?

Netflix's One Piece is live, and it brings a massive world to life. First created by artist Eiichiro Oda decades ago, One Piece has become the biggest anime on the planet. The series has fans spanning the globe, and its live-action TV series has been met with high praise. However, some fans have a question about its cast. Despite being a manga, only one of the Straw Hat pirates is Japanese, but that is exactly how Oda envisioned the family in real life.

If you have watched Netflix's One Piece, you will know its main crew is diverse. Luffy looks nothing like Nami who looks nothing like Usopp and the same goes for Zoro. The crew came together from all walks of life, and that makes the Straw Hat gang all the stronger. Still, some fans are asking why Zoro is the only Straw Hat played by an Asian actor courtesy of Mackenyu.

The answer is simple; Oda has always intended the Straw Hat crew to be diverse. Years ago, Oda made this clear as he revealed his real-world nationalities for the Straw Hat crew members. The list says Zoro is Japanese in Oda's eyes, and he is the only one from the nation. So if you are curious, you can check out the list of Straw Hat nationalities below:

Monkey D. Luffy – Brazil



Roronoa Zoro – Japan



Nami – Sweden



Usopp – South Africa



Sanji – France



Tony Chopper – Canada



Brook – Austria



Franky – America



Jinbe – India



Nico Robin – Russia



As you can see, the Straw Hats hail from all over. Their real-world nationalities are just as diverse as their canon homelands. Netflix's One Piece captured that diversity on screen, so it makes sense for Zoro to be played by Mackenyu as he's a Japanese actor.

When it comes to Luffy, star Iñaki Godoy hails from Mexico. Jacob Romero Gibson, the actor behind Usopp, is a Jamaican-born actor. Taz Skylar (Sanji) was born in Spain while Emily Rudd (Nami) hails from the United States. So as you can see, the Straw Hat stars come from all over. We can only hope Netflix's One Piece keeps this trend going should a second season be announced. After all, it won't be long before characters like Nico Robin and Tony Chopper weasel their way into the Straw Hat crew!

If you have not watched One Piece yet, you can find its live-action series only on Netflix. The show's first season is a certified fresh hit on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has broken streaming records first set by Stranger Things as well as Wednesday. So if you have the time, you best hop aboard One Piece as it is poised to become the new King of Netflix.

