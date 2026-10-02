3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Witch Hat Atelier

2026 still has a full season left; however, the magical presence that Witch Hat Atelier presented has no parallel. Across its short run of only 13 episodes, the series was able to redefine what a magical anime could actually mean. Most series that feature magic make it their primary element; they treat it as a magical force and never bother to explain what magic actually is. This is where Witch Hat Atelier excels.

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The series presents its own magical nuance by revealing that magic can actually be explained by adding math and stats to it. This makes almost every magical element feel truly magical, yet still feasible. Meanwhile, the series also presents a perfect coming-of-age story. But the anime is yet to return with a new season, and therefore, in the meantime, fans can watch something else. These three series can oddly present the elements of Witch Hat Atelier in their own way.

3) Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

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Perhaps, in this format, there is no anime more similar to Witch Hat Atelier than Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina. The anime debuted in 2020 and features the female protagonist, Elaina, who is also fond of magic, much like Coco, and wants nothing more than to become a witch following her idol, Nike. The story presents Elaina going through tests and apprenticeships under a certified witch, just as Coco does, eventually becoming a witch herself.

With only 12 episodes, the series presents the perfect fantastical story while highlighting how magic has affected humanity. Many types of people are found throughout the narrative, from those who want to use magic for good to others who use it for their own benefit. It is a small coming-of-age story that stays with you and presents a similar feeling to what fans experienced while watching Witch Hat Atelier.

2) Sentenced To Be a Hero

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Though Witch Hat Atelier presents itself as a magical story and appears to be a happy anime, as a seinen series, it has many dark elements hidden underneath, all stemming from magic as well. Sentenced to Be a Hero amplifies these darker elements, emerging as a perfect dark fantasy series with magical elements that deserves to be called one of the greatest dark anime series in recent years. Its narrative is set in a world where the title of “Hero” is given to people who have committed the gravest of sins.

Following Xylo, who is falsely accused of something he never did, the narrative follows him as he goes on a journey with acquaintances to redeem his name. As the story develops, it reveals that humans, mesmerized by the magical nuances of demons, are willing to sacrifice humanity and emerge as something new. With these nuances, the series emerges as a story of hope and a coming-of-age journey, as more and more people join in, making it perfect for fans of Witch Hat Atelier who loved its darker side.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

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There is no denying that Witch Hat Atelier has emerged as a modern magical fantasy anime series; however, it would not have been possible without Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, whose debut revealed how slow pacing and embracing a magical journey can be among the best things the anime industry has to offer. Frieren is magical throughout, with its main character being a centuries-old mage whose curiosity about magic goes beyond that of anyone else.

What makes Frieren‘s magical element especially great is that, much like Witch Hat Atelier, it highlights how magic is supposed to bring joy to people by making it feel real. Frieren does this by featuring small magical tricks, such as removing stains from clothes, as precious magic, making it feel both majestic and like something that could exist in real life. In essence, there is no magical anime better than Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and with new seasons coming for the series and almost 40 episodes already available, it is the perfect anime for fans who are missing Witch Hat Atelier if they have not watched it yet.