One Piece: Loki Is Already the Best Character in Elbaf

The ongoing Elbaf Arc in One Piece introduces Prince Loki, the Cursed Prince. He was first mentioned in Chapter 858 as someone who wishes to marry Lola, Big Mom’s daughter. Big Mom wanted to smooth things over with the Giants and a marriage alliance would have been perfect. However, Lola runs away from home and Loki shows no interest in marrying her twin sister Chiffon. After this, he was again mentioned in Chapter 866 where the Giants celebrate his birth. During a banquet, they thank the sun for the birth of Loki, Goldberg, and Gerd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga only showed his silhouette before Chapter 1130. As the Elbaf Arc commences, Luffy meets a crucified Giant in the underworld. Loki is serving his sentence for killing his father, the beloved King Harald of Elbaf. Ever since Loki was born, the Giants had to put up with his mischiefs. However, they finally decide to capture him after he crosses the line by killing Herald. The Giants believe Loki did that to acquire a legendary devil fruit that has been passed down in the royal family for generations. While the manga has yet to delve deeper into his character, he’s already turning out to be the best character introduced in the new arc.

Toei Animation/Shueisha/Eiichiro Oda

Loki’s Goal Adds a Layer of Mystery to His Character

Loki’s meeting with Luffy is really intriguing considering the latter doesn’t resent being around the giant. He even rests on top of him while Loki mispronounces Luffy’s name, something the latter always does with other characters. Additionally, they make a deal where Luffy will free him in exchange for information about Shanks’ whereabouts. Living up to his name, Loki caused all kinds of problems for the Giants since he was a child. Despite being a prince, the citizens didn’t think highly of him because of his behavior.

In Chapter 1136, Loki rejects the Holy Knights’ offer to join their ranks. He was granted the position despite not being a World Noble, which goes to show how incredibly powerful he is. Loki is able to train the monsters in the underworld and they are surprisingly loyal to him. During his younger days, he used those monsters to wreak havoc in the villages. However, they now spend time with him in the underworld. Loki orders a wolf to gobble up Gunko and Shanks’ lookalike.

As expected, Gunko takes it down effortlessly. Loki is clearly worried about his friend and mourns its death. However, he says that despite being sad and angry, a warrior doesn’t quibble over death. He wants to honor the wolf’s memory and feed on this rage before destroying the world.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Loki May Turn Out to Be an Ally in the Elbaf Arc of One Piece

At this point, the manga has given us all the signs we need to confirm that Loki isn’t evil. He thinks exactly like a brave and honorable warrior of Elbaf. He also mourns the death of an underworld monster. The manga will reveal what exactly happened with King Harald later in the arc. However, for now, the Cursed Prince is in a bind with two extremely overpowered opponents in front of him.

Since Loki is crucified, he can’t fight back against them. Judging by the demeanor of Gunko and Shanks’ lookalike, they won’t take no for an answer. They will likely harm Loki for insulting them and refusing their offer. Additionally, their goal seems to be much bigger than simply recruiting Loki as a Holy Knight. It’s definitely a possibility that they will attack the rest of the Giants. If chaos breaks out in the Sun World, Luffy and his crew will have no chance but to fight back. Since Loki is the most powerful giant whose power exceeds far greater than any warrior, he will be an asset.

Considering Loki’s hatred for the Celestial Dragons and his desire to take revenge against Gunko for killing the wolf, he may end up joining the Straw Hats in defending Elbaf against the outsiders. The manga still hasn’t revealed the true nature of his devil fruit, but we may find out soon if he takes action. Before this happens, Loki needs to be freed from his chains, and it will likely be the Straw Hats who will do the honor. The Elbaf Arc has introduced quite a few characters, and yet none of them appears to have this much depth and intrigue so far.