One Piece Finally Reveals How Shanks Became a Yonko

Red-Hair Shanks is one of the most popular characters in One Piece. As a Yonko, he is one of the strongest pirates in the world. After Kaido’s defeat in Wano, Shanks finds out about Luffy’s awakening and declares he’s going after the legendary treasure, One Piece. Although he doesn’t appear often in the story, he’s still a significant character. Shanks stole the legendary devil fruit from the World Government and escaped to Foosha Village, Luffy’s hometown. Luffy mistakenly ate the devil fruit without knowing about its powers and trained diligently since then to master his new abilities.

Shanks is Luffy’s role model and a mysterious character who possibly belongs to a noble bloodline. Even so, he has lived his entire life as a pirate. Roger and Rayleigh adopted him when he was one year old and raised him till he was about 15 years old. Even after Roger’s death, Shanks continued being a pirate and formed his own crew, the Red-Hair Pirates. In One Piece Chapter 957, the Marines reveal Shanks became a Yonko six years ago and his bounty currently is 4.0489 billion berries. However, Chapter 1136 finally reveals the real reason Shanks received that title.

One Piece Chapter 1136 Confirms Shanks Defeated Loki Six Years Ago

For a pirate to become a Yonko, they must accomplish something exceptional. Blackbeard played a major role in the Marineford War by betraying the Whitebeard Pirates and snatching the title. Luffy became one by dethroning a Yonko, Kaido. Similarly, Shanks defeated Loki, a man with a bounty of 2.6 billion berries. It’s also worth mentioning that all the warriors from Elbaf, the strongest country in the world, couldn’t stop their Cursed Prince. And yet, Shanks defeated an unstoppable giant all on his own. The Prince escaped to the sea and was rampaging around until Shanks found and tied him up in the underworld.

Loki is accused of killing his father, King Herald, to acquire a legendary devil fruit. He’s currently being crucified in the underworld and the Holy Knights have come to recruit him. Even so, Loki refuses to work for them, depicting he’s not someone who mindlessly destroys everything around him, as the Giants think. Holy Knights serve the World Government and act as official law enforcers of the Holy Land of Mary Geoise.

They rank higher than Marines, which means they are easily stronger than even Admirals. They posed the greatest threat to the Revolutionary Army. In Chapter 1083, Dragon mentions that the real fight will begin when the Holy Knights are immobilized. Gunko and Shanks’ lookalike personally coming to Elbaf to recruit Loki is a testament to his strength.

This proves that Shanks defeating Loki is a feat worthy of giving him the title of a Yonko. Before Kaido and Big Mom’s defeat, he was the youngest Yonko and the strongest one at that. Ever since the Final Saga began, the manga has been unraveling more secrets about Shanks little by little. Although the chapter doesn’t specifically mention There’s still much more to learn about the beloved Red-Hair pirate at least now we are one step closer.

