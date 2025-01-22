One Piece Fans Hate Shanks’ Lookalike For One Hilarious Reason

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is already off to a strong start as the story keeps new introducing new characters and plot twists. The latest One Piece Chapter 1136 unveils the woman accompanying Shanks’ lookalike is Gunko, a member of the Holy Knight. However, the lookalike hasn’t been formally introduced yet. Since Chapter 907, Eiichiro Oda has only featured his side profile to keep up the mystery. However, judging by his actions and demeanor, he can’t be Shanks. As fans are aware, Shanks belongs to the noble Figarland Family.

During the God Valley Incident 38 years ago, Roger and Rayleigh adopted and raised him as one of the members of the Roger Pirates. He continued being a pirate and pretty much everything about him is unknown. His lookalike, who appears to be his twin, was raised in entirely different circumstances and ended up being a Holy Knight. Just his rank alone is enough to make him one of the strongest characters in the show. Considering he is Garling’s son, it’s possible Shanks’ brother took over the position of the Commander after the former became a Gorosei. However, despite being a mysterious and intriguing character, some fans hate him for Shanks being slandered by the community.

This guy right here is the reason fans calling Shanks a rat I don't like him and hope Zoro or Luffy smash the f out of him pic.twitter.com/sIVwWFYvLV — Pookie Piece (@PookiePiece) January 18, 2025

One Piece Fans Hate Shanks’ Lookalike For All the Rat Memes

@PookiePiece writes, “This guy right here is the reason fans calling Shanks a rat I don’t like him and hope Zoro or Luffy smash the f out of him.”

@subelira adds, “I’ll never forgive this guy for how much he damaged Shank’s reputation. He’s the reason behind all these memes.”

“When I saw this, I was so happy, Shanks beating the allegations,” says @astr0heartz.

Shanks’ twin brother theory has been around since Chapter 907, which was released in July 2018. The community was in shambles after seeing Shanks meet the Gorosei and talk about a certain pirate. Gorosei appeared familiar with the person wearing a hood and having the same face as Shanks. Fans started calling Shanks a rat for snitching about the pirate, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet. For over six years, there have been countless memes about Shanks being a rat, which his haters love to pull out in every discussion.

Although it started as a joke, several One Piece fans didn’t like their favorite character being misunderstood. Even though most people believed in the Shanks’ twin theory, the memes continued until the release of Chapter 1134. Shanks’ lookalike and Gunko enter Elbaf to recruit Loki as a member of the member of the Holy Knight. Of course, their negotiations fail, but at least the manga confirms that the person conversing with Gorosei wasn’t Shanks.

The damage done to Shanks’ reputation during these six years still upsets his fans. His twin brother theory originated from the fact that half his face is hidden, and the scars aren’t visible. Of course, not everyone believed the theory. Even so, some of the discourse has been hilarious, but his fans can finally take a breather knowing Shanks beat those allegations.

