One Piece Reveals a Heartbreaking Reason Behind Loki’s Covered Eyes

One of One Piece’s greatest advantage is the character depth provided in the backstories. Each arc focuses not only on the fights but also on the lore and the backstories. The previous Egghead Incident Arc unveils Kuma’s backstory, one of the most heartbreaking flashback in the series so far. As soon as the fight in the Elbaf Arc begins, the story shifts its focus to King Harald’s past, detailing the early years of the beloved King of Elbaf. His tragic death 14 years ago is shrouded in mystery, and the blame is put on his son, Loki, the Cursed Prince. He was already hated among his people, so when the king died and he was considered the killer, the Giants did everything they could to capture him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Loki fled the island and was captured by Shank six years ago. He’s been chained down in the Underworld ever since, and no one on the island is capable of stopping him if he breaks free, not even Gaban. Despite portraying Loki as an antagonist, One Piece kept dropping hints about his innocence until it was finally confirmed in Chapter 1152. Loki and Jarul, the only survivors of the incident from 14 years ago, witnessed the soldiers impaling Harald. The truth behind the incident still remains unknown, but the story instead focuses on another flashback, centering around Harald’s younger days and the birth of his sons. As such, we learn more about Loki and his unfortunate fate.

Loki’s Covered Eyes Have a Heartbreaking Reason Behind Them

Toei Animation/Shueisha

During his travels, Harald fell in love with Ida, a commoner Giant, and had a son with her. He wasn’t able to marry her because of the difference in their status. He was persuaded to marry Estrid, someone from a noble bloodline, who gave birth to Loki. However, her world was shattered after looking at the snake-like eyes of her newborn son. Estrid refused to hold him and ordered the servants to throw him into the underworld. Loki was cruelly discarded from the moment he was born.

Estrid studied Geomancy, the art of divination, and believed in things like fate and prophecies. After looking at Loki, she refused to believe a cursed monster came out of her womb and eventually became severely ill. In her weakened state, she continued to fear her son since it had been foretold even before his birth that he would be the one to strike down his father, King Harald. Word of the Queen’s poor health spread in the kingdom, and all the misfortunes were blamed on the Cursed Prince. All this time, Harald was busy with the diplomatic issues and had no time for his family when his son was abandoned.

Although Chapter 1153 didn’t explicitly confirm the reason behind Loki covering his eyes, it’s evident that he faced a lot of discrimination because of them. It could be his way of avoiding unnecessary bias or making people uncomfortable. The reason why Loki’s eyes look like this could be associated with the Ancient Giants, considering how their appearances are somehow demonic, especially with their massive size and horns.

One Piece Proved Loki Innocent, But Who Is the Real Killer?

Shonen Jump

Harald had already sustained fatal injuries by the time Loki and Jarul went inside the Throne Room. They were both summoned by the King and entered the castle together, unaware of the tragedy that would befall Elbaf. The perpetrators behind the incident 14 years ago still remain unknown, but they could be connected to the World Government. A mysterious man found the legendary Devil Fruit, which Loki consumed after the incident. It’s unclear if he took the fall himself or if he was framed by someone else, but the entire kingdom believes Loki killed his father for the devil fruit and even murdered 113 soldiers in the Aurust Castle.

It’s the biggest tragedy Elbaf has seen in centuries, and no one doubts that the real perpetrator can be someone other than the Cursed Prince. Not only that, but even Elbaf’s hero, Jarul, sustained severe injuries and knows the truth about the incident. He is the only one in the kingdom who knows Loki is innocent, but something is keeping him from clearing the Prince’s name. Even Loki doesn’t want to relieve the horrible day, and we will soon find out why.