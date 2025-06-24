One Piece Finally Proves Loki Innocent of His Crime (But the Big Mystery Remains Unsolved)

Ever since his introduction at the beginning of the Elbaf Arc, fans of One Piece have been endlessly going back and forth about whether Loki could be an ally or a foe. On one hand, everything about Loki’s initial introduction, from his epithet as the “Accursed Prince” of Elbaf to the countless accounts of his terrorizing misdeeds, set him up to be a troublemaker through and through. The accusations of Loki having murdered his own father further worsened fans’ first impression of him.

That said, with Loki revealed to possess many of the same traits as Luffy, it’s become harder to believe that he could be as bad as the rumors make him out to be. Especially, as at the same time, One Piece has seemingly been dropping subtle hints that there is much more to King Harald’s death than meets the eye, with the latest chapter even finally proving Loki innocent of the crime. Chapter 1152 of One Piece finally dives into a flashback of what happened on the day King Harald was murdered 14 years ago, revealing that Gaban and Shanks were also present on that fateful day. That said, easily the biggest bombshell of the chapter is that Loki and Jarul arrive at Aurust Castle only to find King Harald being impaled by multiple guards, which all but confirms that Loki did not kill his father.

One Piece Reveals Loki Did Not Kill Harald After All

Besides the many visual cues and similar tendencies to Luffy, One Piece first planted the seeds of Loki’s innocence in Chapter 1143, which saw Hajrudin directly confront Loki about Harald’s murder. However, Loki in response questions whether Hajrudin truly believes he killed their father in cold blood like the rest of Elbaf does. Until now, a popular speculation was that King Harald may have been turned into a demon by Imu, much like Dorry and Brogy, and though Chapter 1152 only gives us a silhouette of Harald being impaled, he is quite visibly missing any of the telltale signs of being possessed, such as horns or wings.

It is still unclear what exactly could have prompted Harald’s own men to turn on him in such a manner, or why Loki would end up taking the blame for the entire incident for that matter, though the upcoming chapters of One Piece will surely shed light on the truth of what happened 14 years ago. This revelation has also come not a moment too late as Luffy just tried to recruit Loki, making it every necessary for the series to redeem him in readers’ eyes, even if he already has Luffy’s trust and approval. Nonetheless, One Piece appears to be gearing up towards its next big flashback, and if so, the showdown against Imu and the Holy Knights might happen much sooner than fans think as well, possibly serving as the climactic battle and conclusion to the Elbaf Arc.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.