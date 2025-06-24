One Piece Promo Shares First Look at the Anime’s Return From Summer Break

One Piece took a surprise break this past week, but now the anime has dropped the first promo teasing the anime’s return for a new episode. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 kicked off its run earlier this Spring after a six month hiatus while the team behind the scenes got ready for what’s next, but anime fans have been surprised as there also have been a few weeks where the anime has taken time off to buy more time. This means that recap specials are aired in between, and this has resulted in some major backlash from fans when it’s happened so far.

This was the case for this month as well as One Piece Episode 1134 was delayed an extra week as the anime instead released another recap episode. But now that things are back on track, the anime is finally getting ready to air is next new episode working through the climax of its newest flashback for Kuma and Bonney. As for what’s coming in the next episode exactly, you can check out the new preview video for One Piece Episode 1134 below ahead of the episode’s premiere later this weekend.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1134

One Piece Episode 1134 is titled “Cruel Fate – Kuma’s Decision as a Father” and will be making its debut on Sunday, June 29th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “To save Bonney’s life, Kuma agrees to participate in the development of the clone soldiers. However, taking advantage of Kuma’s concern for his daughter the World Government imposes three conditions on him in exchange for her treatment. They are ruthless requirements that shatter the father and daughter’s future.”

One Piece‘s anime has been working through Kuma’s major flashback arc in the past few weeks, and the latest new episode saw Kuma making his first big move towards the events of the present day. After finding out that the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk indeed had a way to cure Bonney’s deadly disease, Kuma has agreed to whatever terms the scientist has come up with in order to pay for the procedure. But as far as Kuma is concerned, he is willing to sacrifice whatever’s necessary in order to save his daughter.

What’s Next for Kuma’s Flashback?

Unfortunately for Kuma, he might have agreed to much more than he ever considered. Because when Dr. Vegapunk initially asked Kuma to agree to his new terms, he mentioned that he would be using Kuma’s body as the model for his new army of clones. But in the scientist’s mind, Kuma only heard that the scientist was hoping to use these clones to help people everywhere. But because Dr. Vegapunk works for the Marines, things are about to get a lot more intense for Kuma as he signs a deal with a literal devil for the future.

As fans know about One Piece’s present day events, Kuma does become a weapon of the Marines and they abuse him to the point where he’s become a lifeless machine that has been steadily fighting to keep his free will through the anime’s tenure thus far. But as this flashback arc gets closer to the anime’s current day events, it’s still got a few more heartbreaks to work through as it’s been clear that both Kuma and Bonney have been suffering for quite a long time. And unfortunately, that suffering still has longer to go before they can find even some hope of peace.