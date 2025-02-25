One Piece Shows Off New Los Angeles Lakers Collab Ahead of Game Night

One Piece is getting ready to team up with the Los Angeles Lakers in a cool new collaboration, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from this Game Night team up with a cool new poster. Ever since One Piece kicked off the 25th anniversary celebration for the anime not long ago, fans have gotten to see Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series make the jump to all kinds of new locations. It’s been steadily taking over the world, and some major sports teams have even gotten in one the fun with cool new team ups too.

The newest team up is certainly the biggest yet as One Piece and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. are now collaborating with the Los Angeles Lakers for a new special Game Night celebration on Friday, February 28th at the Crypto.com Arena starting at 7:00 PM. This special collaboration will come with free goodies for fans in attendance, but for everyone else, fans can now check out a special poster of One Piece‘s Straw Hat crew all decked out in Los Angeles Lakers’ purple and gold colors. Check it out below.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

What to Know for One Piece x Lakers Collab

As detailed in a press release shared by Bandai Namco Entertainment, this special first of its kind collaboration between One Piece and the Los Angeles Lakers will take over the Lakers vs. the Los Angeles Clippers game taking place on Friday, February 28th at the Crypto.com Arena. This poster art featured here will also be one of the many giveaways that fans in attendance will be treated to that evening along with exclusive One Piece x Los Angeles Lakers shirts that will only be available during the event.

Along with the giveaways fans in attendance can also hit up the One Piece Bounty Rush photo booth inside the Crypto.com Arena, and randomly selected fans will be invited to compete for prizes in a special on-court One Piece game during the event as well. Which means it’s going to be quite a night for not only One Piece fans, but NBA fans as well as they get to celebrate both of their fandoms in one of the coolest ways yet. While this is the first of its kind team up for One Piece, hopefully it’s far from the last we’ll get to see.