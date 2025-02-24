Netflix’s One Piece Star Teases Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Launch

One Piece’s live-action series is gearing up for its return to Netflix with Season 2 in the near future, but one of the stars behind the series has teased the series is going on to Season 3 long before Season 2 even hits. One Piece‘s live-action series was one of the most successful anime adaptations released with Netflix in the last few years, but it’s also one of the most complicated. Because Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga has been going for over 1100 chapters at this point, there’s a lot of ground to potentially cover for a live-action show.

Netflix announcing One Piece Season 2 shortly after the successful premiere of the first season wasn’t a big surprise, but fans had been wondering whether or not it could continue considering how much there still is left to go. Netflix themselves have yet to announce whether or not the live-action series will be getting a third season, but in a recent interview with Crunchyroll, One Piece star Mackenyu teased that work on that third season will begin soon.

One Piece’s Mackenyu Teases Work on Season 3

When asked about some of the new projects he has in the works, Mackenyu stated, “The next project is going to be One Piece Season 2. We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of One Piece, but I can’t tell you anything about that, so it’s not going to be fun for y’all.” One Piece Season 2 has officially wrapped its production as teased by Netflix earlier this year, but it has yet to be announced when fans will get to see the new season for themselves. But it seems like the third season is going into production much quicker than expected too. Which makes a lot of sense considering the demand overall.

There’s not only going to be a demand for more episode of One Piece‘s live-action series, but the timeline of the show itself also demands a speedier production in between seasons. So much happens to Luffy and the Straw Hats within a short amount of time that the live-action series needs to somehow reflect how little time actually passes for the crew too. If there indeed is a third season on the way, it would make a lot of sense to get to work on it as fast as they possibly can. But as mentioned, Netflix themselves have yet to announce a third season officially.

When Does One Piece Return to Netflix?

With a potential Season 3 on the horizon, all eyes are now going to be on One Piece Season 2. The live-action series is currently scheduled to make its debut with Netflix in the near future, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this publication. As Netflix teased their upcoming releases for 2025, One Piece was unfortunately not a part of their announced line up. This means that the live-action series might not even release until next year.

Mackenyu will be returning to the series as Roronoa Zoro alongside the fellow returning Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. It’s yet to be revealed how long this One Piece series will last with Netflix, but a third season makes a lot of sense given how everything going down in Season 2 will help to set up the huge climax in the third season.

