One Piece Reveals Official LEGO Collaboration

The Straw Hat Pirates have only been growing their popularity in recent years but this latest collaboration is one that proves Luffy and his crew have hit the major leagues. In a shocking new reveal, it has been confirmed that the Netflix Live Action series is teaming up with The LEGO Group to bring fans new sets that will be pulled directly from the Grand Line. While there have been plenty of times in recent years where fans have created their own One Piece LEGO creations, the time is coming wherein you will be able to officially do so.

This new team-up is one that is being tailored specifically for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. While specific sets aren’t revealed, details have come in fast and furious as to who will be making an appearance. As mentioned, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to what fans will be able to build, but a Going Merry set would certainly make sense. When it comes to the upcoming second season, One Piece fans might also expect Lego locales for traditional Grand Line environments such as Drum Island, Loguetown, Little Garden, and Whiskey Peak to name a few. Luckily, LEGO and Netflix were more than happy to share some commentary on the legendary anime collaboration.

Netflix & Lego

Anime x LEGO: A Match Made In Heaven

What makes this upcoming partnership all the more surprising is that the Lego company doesn’t traditionally wade into anime waters. Anime fans have routinely taken to “Lego.com” to pitch “LEGO Set Ideas” for franchises including Naruto, Attack on Titan, and One Piece, but many believed an anime collab would never actually happen, until today that is.

Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President for Core Businesses at The LEGO Group, was hyped for the collaboration and shared her excitement for entering the Grand Line for the first time, “This is a truly special collaboration. For the first time, LEGO play and the exciting world of anime meet. Building the world of ONE PIECE, as depicted in the Netflix live-action adaptation, in LEGO brick form has been such an exciting challenge and I couldn’t be more excited for fans to experience the new adventures this ONE PIECE collaboration will bring them for the first time. Throughout this project with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, it has been an exciting, collaborative process, and I think that shows in all the grand adventures we will begin to unveil soon.”

Straw Hats, are you ready for your next adventure? 🏴‍☠️ Coming soon. #LEGOOnePiece pic.twitter.com/kBbGTTWDlT — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 23, 2025

On the flip side, Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, touched on the collaboration and the design process of these upcoming sets, “It has been an honour to bring the magnificent world of ONE PIECE to life both on and off the screen. We are excited to collaborate with LEGO, a brand synonymous with creativity and the joy of play, to mark a historic moment as we build out the treasured manga’s adventures in iconic LEGO form for the first time ever. Through every detail of the design process, we’ve worked to meticulously create a collection of playsets that will give fans new ways to live out their own epic voyages into the Grand Line one special brick at a time.”

One Piece Season 2 Details

At present, the second season of One Piece’s live-action series doesn’t have a release date as production continues on the Straw Hat Pirates’ return. While future Straw Hats like Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper are confirmed to make an appearance, some of Luffy’s biggest opponents such as Smoker, Mr. 3, and Crocodile are also planning to make their live-action debuts. Even if season two doesn’t arrive in 2025, it’s clear that Netflix is getting fans ready for the Straw Hats return in the live-action series.

