One Piece Cosplay Highlights Both Luffy and Boa Hancock

One Piece has steadily brought Boa Hancock much closer to her love interest Luffy over the One Piece and manga's run over the last few decades, and while Luffy has yet to reciprocate, one awesome One Piece anime cosplay is imagining both Luffy and Boa Hancock hanging out together! Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga series is now in the midst of its Final Saga of arcs, and that means that fans will finally get some of the answers they have been looking to get for a long time after years and years of building to this point.

One Piece has seen Luffy chasing after the One Piece treasure at the end of his long journey over the decades thus far, and he's also been shown to not have a lot of interest in anything romantic. This is why his connection with Boa Hancock has been so interesting to see change, and while it remains one sided for now, it's clear that Luffy at least sees her as an important ally. Now artist @fearfiction has gone viral on TikTok for using cosplay to highlight this one-sided romance between Luffy and Boa with some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece's Anime

The One Piece anime and manga are both well over 1000 entries each at the time of this writing, and that means there is plenty of ground to cover for fans looking to jump into the experience for the first time. If you wanted to read the One Piece manga, you can now find its entire run (with the three most recent chapters completely for free) through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the One Piece anime, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll.

They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

