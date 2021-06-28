One Piece Debuts Chopper's New Form

✖

One Piece has worked with Tony Tony Chopper for years now, so fans know the medic very well. From his first arc to his current, Chopper has experienced tons of gains in that time, and fans have kept note through his various forms. Now, it seems the reindeer has a new form, but it isn't one that gives him unbridled strength.

Fans were introduced to the new form in the most recent chapter of One Piece. It was there fans watched as Chopper continued his work to revert the virus made by Queen. As expected, Chopper has made tons of progress, but his time spent with the Rumble Ball has put him at a disadvantage.

Shueisha's merchandising team is gonna have a field day pic.twitter.com/xQUNgk0m2D — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 27, 2021

Yes, that is right. A new Rumble Ball form is here, and it comes as a consequence. Chopper is given his new form, and it is dubbed the Baby Geezer state. The form itself turns Chopper into a tiny baby reindeer who is still capable of speech, but he can only use very outdated language. So if you wanted to hear Chopper talk like a toddler with a lisp and all, this is your chance.

According to Chopper, this form came about after his Monster Point limit was reached. In the past, the hero has suffered some consequences from using the Rumble Ball too much, but it has never done this before. This new form comes after Chopper upgraded his Rumble Ball with Caesar Clown's help. The extra time helped the Straw Hats as a whole against Kaido's men, but now, we will have to see how long this Baby Geezer form lasts.

What do you think of Chopper's adorable new form? Do you need all the Baby Geezer merchandise now?