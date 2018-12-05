‘One Piece’ Proves Luffy is Ready to Prison Break

One Piece fans know well enough that Luffy and prisons don’t mix, and the latest arc of the manga is testing the limits of how much of prison life he’s willing to deal with as he’s held in one of Kaido’s strongholds.

But the latest chapter of the manga teases that Luffy’s gearing and ready to break out of yet another prison, and is treating his time there pretty nonchalantly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 926, Luffy and new (and old ally) Eustass Kid are being held in a labor camp in one of Kaidou’s prisons. Their Devil Fruit powers have both been dampened by sea prism stone handcuffs, and they’re being forced to haul huge bricks of stone in order to be fed (each giant stone results in a single tiny scrap of food). But Luffy and Eustass don’t really pay it any mind.

The two of them still have enough strength to haul many stone bricks, with the guards of the prison losing count of how much they’ve hauled after moving over 500 of them. The guards are surprised by this as Luffy and Kid’s efforts result in mountains of food for both of them. Kaido brought them into the prison in order to break their spirits, but the latest chapter shows that Luffy does not break that easily.

Though they were both heavily injured, after a few days of eating and sleeping in the prison they have recovered to basically full strength. When one of Kaido’s guards threatens them, they not only knock him out with ease, but earn the respect of the other prisoners. They’ve become the “shining stars of the prison yard” and there’s definitely a tease that Luffy’s ready to break out any time he wants. But it’s probably a matter of finding the right opportunity.

Hopefully that comes sooner rather than later as the Wano arc continues because there’s a major war brewing on the outside. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.