‘One Piece’ Finally Reunites Luffy With A Close Friend

One Piece knows how to do a reunion right, and fans got to witness one long-awaited encounter in its latest chapter. After all, Monkey D. Luffy has been separated from half his crew for a long time, and it is about time the captain got back to his friends.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece chapter 912 below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans were given a new look at Luffy as he entered Wano Country. After having saved O-Tama from some bandits, the Straw Hat leader tasked himself with bringing the girl to medical treatment, but he gets sidetracked along the way. While in the desert, he encounters a strange man, and it takes Luffy a minute to realize he is looking at none other than Zoro.

Naturally, the two men freak out over their much-wanted reunion, and Zoro’s bright smile is almost too much for fangirls to look upon.

“Luffy!! So you’re finally here,” Zoro exclaims.

As the chapter continues, Zoro learns Luffy arrived on Wano with the rest of the crew, but they have since been separated. The pair go on to squabble over whether the food around them is poisonous, but they aren’t given long to talk. Soon enough, Basil Hawkins confronts them duo, and Zoro reminds Lufy of what one of their friends said long ago.

“Luffy, Kin’emon said this: ‘Don’t cause a disturbance!!’”

“All right,” Luffy comes back with. “Then, we’ll just have to apologize to him later!!”

With One Piece entering a week-long break, fans will have to wait and see how the Straw Hats deal with Hawkins. The fearsome pirate is no pushover thanks to his connection with Kaidou, but Luffy isn’t someone to be overlooked. The captain proved his merit during his big battle with Charlotte Katakuri at Whole Cake Island, and Zoro’s unparalleled swordsmanship only makes Luffy all the more deadly.

Are you happy these two guys are back together? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.